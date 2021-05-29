Obituary: Michael Dean Huff Sr.

Michael Dean Huff Sr., better known by friends and family as Mick, passed away on May 20, 2021, at the age of 72 at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, with his wife Jean by his side. Mick was born on Nov. 18, 1948, to Wayne and Dorothy Huff in Phoenix, Arizona. On May 20, 1964, he married his best friend and love of his life, Jean Marie Miller. Together they spent the next 57 years together, always by each other’s side in Tempe, Prescott, and Lake Havasu City.

Anyone who knew Mick knew his love and passion for his family, hot rods, motorcycles, and boating. Mick was known as a good man and a great friend to many and was always there for someone in need. He will truly be missed for his witty sense of humor and his kind heart and being “Bad to the Bone!”

Mick leaves behind his wife, Jean; his brother, Kenneth; sister-in-law, Thelma Huff; his three children, Michael Dean Huff Jr., Joseph Ray Huff, daughter-in-law, Lisa Huff, and Christine Ann Harmon, and his brother-in-law and best friend, Richard Miller Jr.; along with daughter-in-law, Nancy, and son-in-law, Harley. Preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Dorothy Huff and his brothers, Bob and Gary Huff. Mick enjoyed spending time with his seven grandchildren, Jake, Jordan, Amanda, Rayann, Trevor, Mickey, and Cody. Mick had nine great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Mason, Hunter, Paisley, Peyton, Kendall, Phoenix, Penelope, and Trevor Jr. (TJ).

Per Mick’s request, there will be no services. His wishes were to have his friends and family have a cocktail and remember him by sharing a fond memory, telling a story or a joke he told, or maybe a special time spent together.

Mickey my love, my best friend, you will forever have my heart. Love, Jeanie.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.