Obituary: Leslie Czimber

Leslie Czimber was born in Budapest, Hungary on April 4, 1934. His given name was Laszlo Miklos Czimber. His parents were Bela and Jolan Czimber. His father was an accomplished artist.

Les passed away Oct. 27, 2020. He was survived by his wife, Shirley; his daughter and son-in-law, Yolanda and Keith MacDonald; his grandchildren, Gregory and Peter MacDonald, and Jennifer and Alex Harvey. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kathleen. Les was a devote Christian who loved talking about his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of Willow Hills Baptist Church.

As a young man, Les excelled in sports and was given the nickname Tarzan. He was gifted with a musical talent. He learned to play jazz piano by listening to Radio Free Europe. As a teenager he had a popular band in Budapest. During the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, he was a freedom fighter. His patrol was captured by the Russians. Les told the officer he was musician. After a lengthy conversation about music the officer ordered the patrol to be taken back to camp. Upon return to the camp they were told the other captured patrols had been executed.

After the revolution, Les and a friend decided to leave Hungary. They took a train to the border in January 1957. The two walked all night and crossed the border into Yugoslavia. After arriving in Yugoslavia, they were taken to an internment camp. Les was in a band that was sent out of the camp to perform. Returning to the camp, the driver went over the cliff. Les was thrown out the jeep and suffered a badly broken leg.

His aunt and uncle in Chicago sponsored him to come to America. Les arrived in America on crutches with just the clothes on his back and Red Cross bag of necessities. He spoke no English. He was able to earn a living playing jazz piano. He learned English and became a citizen.

Les settled in Milwaukee, where he played a marathon in a store window that lasted 78 hours. He had a 10-minute break every hour. The marathon was to promote the movie “Song Without End.” Parts of the marathon aired on Radio Free Europe. His parents listened in Hungary. Les brought his parents to America in 1964. In 1965, he moved to the bay area. In addition to working locally he had a show group that preformed in Tahoe, Reno, and Las Vegas. He moved to southern California in 1971, where he worked from Palm Springs to Beverly Hills. He played in high-end venues, jazz festivals and concerts.

In 1997, Les and his wife formed a record company and made a CD featuring well-known jazz musicians. The CD was played on major jazz stations and sold in record store chains. Currently, Les can be heard on YouTube. Over the years, Les performed with many of the finest jazz musicians. In 2001, Les and Grammy winner Al Jarreau went to Budapest for a week of TV appearances and a major concert. They were featured in magazines and newspapers.

In 2001, Les and his wife moved to Prescott Valley. After moving to Arizona, he played locally and in Phoenix. He played local venues, concerts, and jazz festivals. For 15 years, he worked in Sedona at Dahl and DeLuca playing the music he loved. He retired at age 82 for health reasons.

Les lived a full and exciting life. He has moved on to be with his Lord and Savior for eternity. There were no services due to the virus. Information was provided by the family.