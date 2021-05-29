Obituary: Len Waymeyer
Leonard William Waymeyer, 82, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away with his family at his side on May 25, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Hospice, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Len was born on Aug. 23, 1938, to William and Mary Waymeyer in St. Louis, Missouri.
After serving in the U.S. Navy and graduating from St. Louis University with a degree in Business, he spent several decades in a successful career in sales and marketing, most notably as vice president of Top Brands Inc., in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, before retiring at age 50.
Early retirement allowed Len to blossom into a “Renaissance Man” who pursued a multitude of different passions. Aside from a few personal hobbies (cigars, reading, hunting, fly-fishing, competitive skeet shooting and shooting guns with his grandsons), these passions ranged from the adventurous (sailing, ice-boating, snow-shoeing, flying airplanes, and international travel) to the artistic (piano, oil painting, watercolors, pencil sketching, and wood carving), to the athletic (competitive rowing, running, swimming, bicycling, triathlons, and cross-country skiing).
But the real love of his life was his wife, Erene. Married in Naples, Florida, on April 8, 1988, Len and Erene enjoyed camping in the north woods of Wisconsin, traveling to athletic events, spending time together at the gym, and spoiling their golden retrievers, Sally and Molly.
Preceded in death by his parents and his oldest son, Augie, Len is survived by his beloved wife and his son, Matt and his wife, Julie, and eight grandchildren, Alie, Chrissie, Will, Jessica, Caleb, Courtney, Jacob, and Zachary; and two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Jaxson.
Information was provided by the family.
- Blaze destroys homes, leads to evacuation of Bagdad, west of Prescott
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Prescott High’s new principal, a Badger alum, announced early; cheered as quality leader
- Fire crews get control of wildland fire in Dewey-Humboldt
- PUSD leaders bristle at social media post that fueled fear of unfounded threat
- Boutique Air temporarily suspends Prescott-to-Phoenix flights
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 23, 2021
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Feds OK new Arizona tribal casino and sports betting deal
- Blaze destroys homes, leads to evacuation of Bagdad, west of Prescott
- 2-vehicle crash on Highway 69 claims 1 life west of Yavapai Hills
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Stomach flu may be circulating in Prescott area, health officials warn
- Obituary: Russell Junior Phares and Elizabeth Anne Cline Phares
- Prescott High’s new principal, a Badger alum, announced early; cheered as quality leader
- 7-car crash closes 169 at highway 69; PVPD: Avoid the area
- Motorcyclist seriously injured during early morning collision in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: