Obituary: Len Waymeyer

Len Waymeyer

Len Waymeyer

Originally Published: May 29, 2021 8:07 p.m.

Leonard William Waymeyer, 82, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away with his family at his side on May 25, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Hospice, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Len was born on Aug. 23, 1938, to William and Mary Waymeyer in St. Louis, Missouri.

After serving in the U.S. Navy and graduating from St. Louis University with a degree in Business, he spent several decades in a successful career in sales and marketing, most notably as vice president of Top Brands Inc., in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, before retiring at age 50.

Early retirement allowed Len to blossom into a “Renaissance Man” who pursued a multitude of different passions. Aside from a few personal hobbies (cigars, reading, hunting, fly-fishing, competitive skeet shooting and shooting guns with his grandsons), these passions ranged from the adventurous (sailing, ice-boating, snow-shoeing, flying airplanes, and international travel) to the artistic (piano, oil painting, watercolors, pencil sketching, and wood carving), to the athletic (competitive rowing, running, swimming, bicycling, triathlons, and cross-country skiing).

But the real love of his life was his wife, Erene. Married in Naples, Florida, on April 8, 1988, Len and Erene enjoyed camping in the north woods of Wisconsin, traveling to athletic events, spending time together at the gym, and spoiling their golden retrievers, Sally and Molly.

Preceded in death by his parents and his oldest son, Augie, Len is survived by his beloved wife and his son, Matt and his wife, Julie, and eight grandchildren, Alie, Chrissie, Will, Jessica, Caleb, Courtney, Jacob, and Zachary; and two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Jaxson.

Information was provided by the family.

