Obituary: Jerry D. Mobley

Jerry served as president of Lake Erie Land Company. He is a specialist in golf course development design, construction and renovations.

Jerry managed all projects for Lake Erie Land Company. These projects included the renovations of Sand Creek Country Club, including the design and construction of a nine-hole addition to the championship course, as well as directing the country club’s residential development. Additional projects Jerry headed include wetland banking and mitigation, industrial development and one of the most noteworthy developments in the United States, a 640-acre commercial/residential/retail development in Chesterton, that blended state-of-the-art technological capabilities with an unprecedented commitment to environmental preservation.

Jerry created Green Tree County Club in Midland, Texas, a 27-hole golf course and residential development, which was rated one of the 10 best new courses in Texas. He was hired to modernize and renovate one of the Philadelphia area’s oldest country clubs, Springhaven. In 1990, he was hired by the PGA Tour as project manager for the reconstruction of the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, site of the Canon Greater Hartford Open. The position earned him acclaim from the media, golf industry and PGA Tour players.

Jerry accomplishments in amateur golf span four decades, including a third-place finish in the 1960 NCAA tournament behind Jack Nicklaus and Deane Beaman, while attending Hardin-Simmons University on a golf scholarship. A collegiate All-American, he has won more than 85 tournaments. After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, Jerry flew combat missions in Southeast Asia as a B-52 crew member and eventually attained the rank of Captain.

In 1995, Jerry won the World Senior Championship at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was also selected to represent the United States as captain of the American team and led the United States to victory.

In 1997 and 1999, Jerry was nominated for the National Wetlands Award in Land Stewardship and Development, a program sponsored by the Environmental Law Institute and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Jerry’s Desert Spring Company designed the first public golf course in Hammond, Indiana, which is part of the Brownfield redevelopment project that includes major environmental restoration and clean-up on slag sites within Northwest Indiana. The project received national recognition for its emphasis on affordable golf and for the building of a complete junior golf facility, which is one of the first models of the World Golf Foundation’s “First Tee Program.” Jerry was appointed as a board member on the First Tee program in Northwest, Indiana.

In August 1999, Jerry was appointed to the Environmental Council of the Urban Land Institute. During the four-year term, he assisted in the ULI’s efforts to address issues that included ecological development, habitat protection, resource conservation, financing of ecological development, storm water management techniques and eco-industrial development.

In January 2000, Jerry was featured on the cover of Conservation Voices magazine, a publication of the Soil and Water Conservations Society, which focuses on the development of Coffee Creek Center’s environmentally sustainable community.

Jerry was active in golf organizations and has served on the Board of the Sun Country Golf Association, the Pacific Golf Association, Panhandle Turf grass Association, GPA and has served as a consultant to developers, golf course owners and other organizations. He recently served on the Duneland Chamber of Commerce Public Policy and Thoroughfare Committees and was appointed to the Northwest Indiana Forum’s Winning Initiatives’ Millennium.

Jerry leaves behind the love of his life, Judy; and his wonderful son-in-law, Shawn McCarter.

The family wants to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for the amazing, loving care they gave to Jerry and the family. Christyl, Naomi and Jody were always there for the family. Please pray for our family and these fine people.

