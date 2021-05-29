Obituary: Gloria Ault

OFFERS
Originally Published: May 29, 2021 7:46 p.m.

Gloria passed away peacefully at age 94 on May 23, 2021, in Prescott, Arizona. Gloria was born in Fullerton, California, to George and Shirley Faltysek. She married her high school sweetheart, Tom, in 1944. They shared a wonderful life together for 71 years. Gloria and Tom raised their family in California while making many life time friends.

Gloria and Tom retired and moved to Prescott in 1988 enjoying their retirement years. Gloria also enjoyed traveling, sewing and being a member of the Red Hat Society. She was active for many years with the Christian Initiation Program. In 2017, Gloria moved into Las Fuentes Resort Village retirement community, making new friends and enjoying many activities.

Gloria will always be remembered most of all as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and a woman of strong faith.

She lived a full and happy life!

Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Tom; and her son, Richard. She is survived by her daughter, Carol; son, Larry; as well as three grandchildren, Trudi, Traci and Mel; great grandchildren, Lauren, Nickolas, Katelyn and KaraLena. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Austin; niece, Elaine LoCicero; and daughter-in-law, Mimi (Richard).

Private graveside services will be held. In remembrance please send donations to: St. Vincent de Paul, c/o Sacred Heart, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, AZ 86303.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Gloria’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

