Obituary: Gloria Ault
Gloria passed away peacefully at age 94 on May 23, 2021, in Prescott, Arizona. Gloria was born in Fullerton, California, to George and Shirley Faltysek. She married her high school sweetheart, Tom, in 1944. They shared a wonderful life together for 71 years. Gloria and Tom raised their family in California while making many life time friends.
Gloria and Tom retired and moved to Prescott in 1988 enjoying their retirement years. Gloria also enjoyed traveling, sewing and being a member of the Red Hat Society. She was active for many years with the Christian Initiation Program. In 2017, Gloria moved into Las Fuentes Resort Village retirement community, making new friends and enjoying many activities.
Gloria will always be remembered most of all as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and a woman of strong faith.
She lived a full and happy life!
Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Tom; and her son, Richard. She is survived by her daughter, Carol; son, Larry; as well as three grandchildren, Trudi, Traci and Mel; great grandchildren, Lauren, Nickolas, Katelyn and KaraLena. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Austin; niece, Elaine LoCicero; and daughter-in-law, Mimi (Richard).
Private graveside services will be held. In remembrance please send donations to: St. Vincent de Paul, c/o Sacred Heart, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, AZ 86303.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Gloria’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
- Blaze destroys homes, leads to evacuation of Bagdad, west of Prescott
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Prescott High’s new principal, a Badger alum, announced early; cheered as quality leader
- Fire crews get control of wildland fire in Dewey-Humboldt
- PUSD leaders bristle at social media post that fueled fear of unfounded threat
- Boutique Air temporarily suspends Prescott-to-Phoenix flights
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 23, 2021
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Feds OK new Arizona tribal casino and sports betting deal
- Blaze destroys homes, leads to evacuation of Bagdad, west of Prescott
- 2-vehicle crash on Highway 69 claims 1 life west of Yavapai Hills
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Stomach flu may be circulating in Prescott area, health officials warn
- Obituary: Russell Junior Phares and Elizabeth Anne Cline Phares
- Prescott High’s new principal, a Badger alum, announced early; cheered as quality leader
- 7-car crash closes 169 at highway 69; PVPD: Avoid the area
- Motorcyclist seriously injured during early morning collision in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: