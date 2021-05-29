Obituary: Clara Priscilla ‘Pat’ Hornberger

On Monday, May 17, 2021, Clara Priscilla “Pat” Hornberger of Prescott, Arizona, went to be with her Lord and Savior at age 86, while under the care of the Margaret T. Morris Center. Born Nov. 2, 1934, to Charles E. Travis and Clara P. Childs in Darby, Pennsylvania, Pat is survived by her husband of 67 years, Glenn H. Hornberger, four children, and seven grandchildren.

Pat, a woman rich in faith, family, friends and artistic expression, came to know Christ personally through the loving care of her grandmother and aunts, following the untimely passing of her mother. Her Christian faith became a central focus of her life and identity. Pat met Glenn at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Massachusetts, and was married on May 8, 1954. After Glenn’s military service in Austria, they brought up four children and four foster children in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and California. Pat assumed leadership roles in her church and community and engaged in a successful 20-year real estate career. She further developed her passion for everything artistic including painting, sculpting, singing, decorating and gardening. Spanning 12 years, Pat and Glenn served semi-annually in a orphanage ministry in Mexico.

She cared deeply, gave freely, laughed often, and loved without hesitation. Pat’s impact on our world will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held Friday, July 30, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Prescott First Church of the Nazarene. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Pat’s online guestbook.