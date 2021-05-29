Obituary: Arthur Anthony Valadez

Arthur Anthony Valadez, age 36, passed away peacefully in his home in Rialto, California, on May 19, 2021.

Arthur is survived by his parents, Tony and Debbie Valadez; his sisters, Valerie and Jenny; his brothers, Joseph and Alex and his nephew, Liam. Arthur leaves behind many extended family members and countless friends.

Arthur was talented in every way. He loved music and played both the drums and guitar. He was great at snowboarding, was a sponsored skateboarder and excelled at every sport he played. Arthur worked at a KIA dealership, where he had an entire work family who loved and supported him because of his positivity and kindness. He showed utmost respect to all people regardless of who they are or where they come from.

Arthur was a genuine person, kind and extremely hardworking. He loved his family and spent as much time as he could with them. Arthur’s compassion and grace are a true testament to the life he lived. He always jumped to help anyone he could. Through all that he endured, he continuously gave of himself, never asking for anything in return. He is greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at St Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.