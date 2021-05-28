Spur Fire in Bagdad 50% contained; evacuation orders lifted for residents, employees
The once raging Spur Fire in Bagdad was reported by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management as 50% contained on Friday afternoon, May 28, while the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announced it has lifted all evacuation orders, but only to town residents and mine employees.
The wildfire began early Thursday afternoon, prompting an immediate and urgent response from a number of fire and law enforcement agencies in the area. YCSO implemented emergency evacuation orders for the entire town and roughly 1,500 residents were ultimately evacuated. A shelter was provided for the evacuees at Hassayampa Elementary School in Wickenburg.
By Thursday night, the Department of Forestry announced on its Facebook page that crews managed to stop forward progress of the fire at 150 acres and reported it as 25% contained. On Friday morning, another update announced the fire was still 25% contained but then around 3:45 p.m., officials reported the fire was 50% contained.
At approximately 1 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page that evacuation orders had been lifted only for residents of the Poplar Court, Maricopa Drive and Laurel Court areas.
Three hours later at about 4 p.m., YCSO officials stated in a news release that all evacuation orders had been lifted but entry to the town of Bagdad was restricted to only residents and mine employees. Bagdad is home to the Freeport-McMoran copper mine.
The road restrictions are still in place at highways 96 and 97 as of Friday afternoon to ensure resident re-entry only, a news release stated.
Further information was unavailable as of 5 p.m. Friday, such as the cause of the fire, losses, and full resources fighting the blaze.
Watch the Courier and dCourier.com for information as details are made available.
