Lane closures expected on Highway 89 in Yarnell June 1
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan for alternating lane closures on north- and southbound Highway 89 through Yarnell from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, according to a news release.
Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes while the following restrictions are in place:
• Highway 89 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel between Mina Road (mileposts 276) and north of Peeples Valley (milepost 282).
• Flaggers and a pilot car will direct drivers through the work zone.
• No parking will be permitted in the town of Yarnell and Peeples Valley.
The closures are needed for maintenance crews to apply an oil-based sealant to the roadway, which protects and extends the life of the pavement. ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway, the news release stated.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
