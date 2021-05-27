OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, May 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

ADOT: Drivers should focus on safety for Memorial Day road trips
Local police departments give advice, tips to Quad-Cities residents

(Courier stock photo)

(Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: May 27, 2021 8:16 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is recommending Arizona drivers, who are planning road trips over the Memorial Day weekend, to prepare ahead of time for hot weather in areas, stay alert and bring along essential items in case of an unscheduled stop in traffic, according to news release.

ADOT is not scheduling any full construction or maintenance closures along state highways from Friday afternoon, May 28, through Monday night, May 31, to limit impacts on holiday weekend travel. Drivers should allow extra time, especially during peak travel periods, and be prepared for unscheduled highway closures due to crashes, disabled vehicles or other incidents such as wildfires.

While no full construction closures are scheduled over the three-day weekend, drivers should prepare to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through existing work zones. Motorists also should pack extra drinking water and other items including blankets, a first-aid kit, flashlight, extra batteries, a fully charged cell phone and charger, healthy snacks, baby diapers if necessary and a small tool kit.

Since travel delays are possible, ADOT reminds drivers to bring along an adequate amount of prescription medicines. A hat, sunglasses and umbrella — to help with rain or shade — also are good items to remember.

Be prepared for changing weather conditions, including blowing dust. ADOT’s holiday weekend safe driving recommendations include:

• Never drive while impaired;

• Buckle up and obey speed limits;

• Arrange for a designated driver or ride service if necessary;

• Check your vehicle, including tire pressure;

• Get some rest before traveling. Fatigue is a serious safety risk;

• Avoid distractions; Don’t text while driving; and

• Don’t park in areas with grasses and brush; Hot vehicle components could start a fire.

Lt. Jon Brambila of Prescott Police Department and Support Services Supervisor Traces Gordon of Prescott Valley Police Department both echoed ADOT’s recommendations to ensure residents of the quad-city area stay safe and prepared this weekend.

Additionally, Gordon recommended to make sure barbecue grills are away from any structures and never left unattended. She also said residents must refrain from lighting fireworks because the area is under “high fire warning.”

Brambila’s most notable recommendation was for parents/guardians to make sure they monitor their children around water to prevent any emergency drowning situations. If you happened to witness a crime in progress or what seems to be illegal activity, Gordon and Brambila said to call 911.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a highway closure or other major traffic event occurs, the free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas — where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

ADOT: No highway closures scheduled over Thanksgiving weekend
ADOT: Safety is focus for Labor Day weekend highway travel
ADOT: No highway closures over Labor Day Weekend
Restrictions, work on Highway 69 this week
Have fun in the snow, but don’t park along highways to play
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries