ADOT: Drivers should focus on safety for Memorial Day road trips

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is recommending Arizona drivers, who are planning road trips over the Memorial Day weekend, to prepare ahead of time for hot weather in areas, stay alert and bring along essential items in case of an unscheduled stop in traffic, according to news release.

ADOT is not scheduling any full construction or maintenance closures along state highways from Friday afternoon, May 28, through Monday night, May 31, to limit impacts on holiday weekend travel. Drivers should allow extra time, especially during peak travel periods, and be prepared for unscheduled highway closures due to crashes, disabled vehicles or other incidents such as wildfires.

While no full construction closures are scheduled over the three-day weekend, drivers should prepare to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through existing work zones. Motorists also should pack extra drinking water and other items including blankets, a first-aid kit, flashlight, extra batteries, a fully charged cell phone and charger, healthy snacks, baby diapers if necessary and a small tool kit.

Since travel delays are possible, ADOT reminds drivers to bring along an adequate amount of prescription medicines. A hat, sunglasses and umbrella — to help with rain or shade — also are good items to remember.

Be prepared for changing weather conditions, including blowing dust. ADOT’s holiday weekend safe driving recommendations include:

• Never drive while impaired;

• Buckle up and obey speed limits;

• Arrange for a designated driver or ride service if necessary;

• Check your vehicle, including tire pressure;

• Get some rest before traveling. Fatigue is a serious safety risk;

• Avoid distractions; Don’t text while driving; and

• Don’t park in areas with grasses and brush; Hot vehicle components could start a fire.

Lt. Jon Brambila of Prescott Police Department and Support Services Supervisor Traces Gordon of Prescott Valley Police Department both echoed ADOT’s recommendations to ensure residents of the quad-city area stay safe and prepared this weekend.

Additionally, Gordon recommended to make sure barbecue grills are away from any structures and never left unattended. She also said residents must refrain from lighting fireworks because the area is under “high fire warning.”

Brambila’s most notable recommendation was for parents/guardians to make sure they monitor their children around water to prevent any emergency drowning situations. If you happened to witness a crime in progress or what seems to be illegal activity, Gordon and Brambila said to call 911.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a highway closure or other major traffic event occurs, the free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas — where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.