Wed, May 26
Obituary: Denise Anne Carpenter

Denise Anne Carpenter

Denise Anne Carpenter

Originally Published: May 26, 2021 6:29 p.m.

Denise Anne Carpenter, age 57, passed away on Tuesday May 18, 2021, after her courageous battle against cancer. She passed away peacefully at her residence in Prescott, Arizona. Denise was born Aug. 20, 1963, in Mescalero, New Mexico, the daughter of Edward M Little and Lavon H. Stewart.

She went on to graduate from Farmington High School, New Mexico, Class of 1981. After high school, she attended BYU and went on to graduate with a BS in Elementary Education from Creighton University, Nebraska, Class of 1987. After moving to California, she married Robert Scott Carpenter, the love of her life, on June 30, 1991.

Denise and Scott settled in Prescott, where she raised her family and continued her career in education. She served as a librarian and fifth-sixth grade teacher at Abia Judd Elementary School. She enriched the lives of staff, students and parents with her dedication and passion for teaching.

Denise had the uncanny ability to touch people’s lives in a deep and positive way by serving in multiple church and community roles. She was deeply spiritual and set a true Christ-like example through her faith and love of all those around her.

Denise was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed hiking, camping and traveling with her husband. She found joy in the simple pleasures of having lunch with loved ones, reading with book clubs and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Denise is preceded in death by her father, Edward M. Little in 2013. She is survived by Scott, her husband of 29 years; her five sons, Nick and his wife, Kayla and their three daughters, Zach and his son, Jake, Luke and his wife, Grace, and youngest son, Jack. She is also survived by her mother, Lavon and stepfather, Lonnie; siblings, Donna, David, Renee, Cari, Traci, Eddie, Lance, Baily, Laura and Dean, and multiple in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Denise’s legacy of unconditional love will live on in the hearts and minds of all she interacted with. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Maggie’s Hospice and for the outpouring of love and support from church and community.

Family, friends and community are invited to attend a Remembrance on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m., at 1101 Sandretto Drive, Prescott. If desired, family and friends may make contributions in lieu of flowers to: Abia Judd Library Birthday Books through Venmo@Renee-Little-6-website. A book will be donated in memory of Denise. Or METAvivor-Metastatic Breast Cancer Research, https://www.metavivor.org.

Information was provided by the family.

