Obituary: Carol E. Lyon
Carol E. Lyon was born Aug. 14, 1934, in St. Paul, Minnesota. She went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2021. She leaves behind four children: daughter, Pamela (Aiton) Hampton; and sons, Sam Aiton III, Levi Aiton and Toby Aiton. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Carol loved to garden, listen to country music and, most of all, she loved to create individually designed Christmas cards for her family and friends. She prided herself on being a “Badger Babe.” She was a member of the Half Century Club. This group enjoyed their occasional luncheons to catch up with one another.
Carol always had an angel looking after her. One in particular was her best friend, Ben Duran. Carol referred to Ben as her “grandson.”
Carol E. Lyon will be dearly missed and never forgotten. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Affordable Burial and Cremation.
