Church News: May 27, 2021

Worship with Mountain Reformed Church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. On May 30, Pastor Joseph Place will bring a message from Isaiah 6:1-8 entitled “Here am I. Send me!” www.mountainreformed.org.

The Prescott Corps of The Salvation Army will be helping celebrate seven Jewish feasts and festivals for the next few weeks. At 11 a.m. Sunday, Capt. Tony Poe will be talking about “Celebrating the Passover.” Our adult and children’s Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Join us on Facebook.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene — Website: www.prescottnazarene.com. Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Join us in person/online at 8:45/10:30. We continue our series “What is the Church?” with “Saved to Serve” (1 Timothy 1:12). God saves us so we may know the joy of serving Him. Sunday school classes (kids and adults) have resumed. SolidRockPrescott.org.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley — May 30, 10 a.m., we will have an outdoor worship service. Bring lawn chairs. Blessing of the bicycles. Cinnamon rolls by chefs Kyle Smith and Carole Rebholz. Free lunches second and fourth Fridays of each month, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Join us this Sunday for worship at 9:30 a.m. The Holy Trinity Sunday. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS), 1202 Green Lane, Prescott.

“Building Bridges — Getting From There To Here” is Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s 11 a.m. service. Molly Freibott, co-chair of Greater Yavapai County Coalition’s Faith Bridge Program, returns to describe her journey building bridges of support for LGBTQ+ by creating safe spaces in locations of worship across Yavapai County. Zoom: puuf.net/sunday-services/.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is now gathering for in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Child care and Sunday school available. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are no longer required but optional. Recorded worship services are at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555.

Unity of Prescott, 928-445-1850 — In-person services at 9 and 11 a.m., 145 S. Arizona Ave. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message this Sunday is “Standing in the Power.” Masks and socially distanced seating in the Sanctuary; service is live streamed in the Fellowship Hall with no mask restrictions. Also available at www.unityprescott.org.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-775-8845 — Sunday service times: 8 a.m. Traditional/ Sanctuary; 9:30 a.m. Cafe’ Service/Trinity Hall; 11 a.m. Praise Service/ Sanctuary. Please join us, everyone welcome! Shepherd’s Table/dry food pantry hours: Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No qualifying needed.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-2970. savinggracelutherancvaz.org — On this Holy Trinity Sunday, we do not so much explain God as confess Him. Our Lord gives us not how, but who. 10 a.m. Sunday worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” at lessons; Tuesdays, 4 p.m. “Life of Jesus – Miracles.”

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes you for worship services, www.sleep.org. “The Church is the people,” Coffee hour has resumed. Chapel Rock Camp has openings this summer for counselors. Offering summer camp and family camp. Food donations on Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m. drop-off; Fridays open to public, 9 a.m. to noon.

Trinity Presbyterian Church of Prescott now has live Sunday worship open to the public. Masks are worn and physical distancing is observed (reservations are suggested, 928-445-4536). We are still streaming services Sundays on our YouTube Channel (AZ Trinity Presbyterian Church Prescott) at 10 a.m.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley, invites all to worship in person Sunday, May 30, at 10 a.m. Live streaming on Facebook/CVUMC2. Certified Lay Minister Roger Harlow’s message: “Three Ways to See God,” with scripture reading Romans 8:12-17.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 30. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. “Splashing into Summer” Seminarian Vanessa Fox will speak on social justice activism. She believes that it is our responsibility as part of society to heal the traumas of anti-racism.

Observing Shabbat BeHaalotecha Saturday, May 29. Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, discusses guiding light, gluttony, punishing plagues, multiple story versions. Free: 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Outdoors Shabbat services coming soon. Call for details. Consultations, Torah discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Safety first!

Starting Point Church — If you’ve given up on church but not God, then join us and make a fresh start. Everyone’s welcome, nobody’s perfect, anything’s possible. We’re everyday people passionately pursuing a relationship with Jesus … and we just happen to meet together in a building. Visit mysp.church.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott — Please join us Friday, May 28, for Shabbat services at 6 p.m. in person or via Zoom. Join Rabbi Kozlow for Torah Study at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29. RSVP kindly requested for both services. Call 928-708-0018 or email (office@brithshalom-az.org) to RSVP or for more information.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or at CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, Prescott Valley — Searching for a church home? You will find a warm welcome here. Worship with us in person at 10 a.m. Sunday or online with Facebook. COVID precautions in place. Need food? Food pantry open Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

Hear ye, Hear ye, Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is now meeting with masks in our sanctuary at 10:15 a.m. We are taking reservations for now; call 928-772-6366 before Thursday to reserve your seat for each Sunday visit. Hope to see you there!

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sunday’s in-person at 8:30, 10:30 a.m. and noon or online at 10:30. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information!

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott — Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30, and Thursdays from 10 to noon. All are welcome!

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open! No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. Information: 928-778-1950.

Join our family at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. Be enlightened and encouraged with great expository preaching. Wednesday activities include youth group at 6 p.m. and adult bible study at 7. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and FirmFoundationPV.org.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.

Countryside Chapel, 9766 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, remains open. Join at 6 p.m. Fridays for our study in Revelation and 10 a.m. Sundays for our regular service. We are also live streaming at www.ccpvaz.com. We are a non-denominational church and love our community.

Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us/.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish — Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.