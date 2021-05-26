Adoption Spotlight: Jessica and Tony

These are AZ’s children: Jessica and Tony are fun-loving siblings who love hanging out together. Jessica is a fast learner who likes math and riding the bus to school every day. Tony also likes math, P.E. and lunch! If he had three wishes, Tony would wish for one billion dollars, unlimited video games and 1,000 Pokémon cards. They both dream of a forever home with unconditional love. Get to know them and other adoptable children at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessica-tony.