Adoption Spotlight: Jessica and Tony
Originally Published: May 26, 2021 7:09 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Jessica and Tony are fun-loving siblings who love hanging out together. Jessica is a fast learner who likes math and riding the bus to school every day. Tony also likes math, P.E. and lunch! If he had three wishes, Tony would wish for one billion dollars, unlimited video games and 1,000 Pokémon cards. They both dream of a forever home with unconditional love. Get to know them and other adoptable children at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessica-tony.
Most Read
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Prescott High’s new principal, a Badger alum, announced early; cheered as quality leader
- Littlehale gets 100 years prison for kidnapping, sexual assault of Prescott High School student
- Dear Annie: Ex is angry that woman is dating
- Prescott splash pad set to open May 28 in time for holiday weekend
- PUSD leaders bristle at social media post that fueled fear of unfounded threat
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 23, 2021
- Feds OK new Arizona tribal casino and sports betting deal
- 2-vehicle crash on Highway 69 claims 1 life west of Yavapai Hills
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- Stomach flu may be circulating in Prescott area, health officials warn
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Obituary: Russell Junior Phares and Elizabeth Anne Cline Phares
- Police Chief Roser placed on administrative leave, pending probe by Town of Prescott Valley
- 7-car crash closes 169 at highway 69; PVPD: Avoid the area
- Prescott High’s new principal, a Badger alum, announced early; cheered as quality leader
- Motorcyclist seriously injured during early morning collision in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: