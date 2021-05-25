OFFERS
Prescott offers free brush drop-off throughout June to promote defensible space

Originally Published: May 25, 2021 7:19 p.m.

Throughout the month of June, the City of Prescott will be offering a free brush and vegetation drop-off event for its residential customers.

A news release from the city notes that creating and maintaining defensible space around your home is the first line of defense against a wildfire.

“Removing excess brush and other vegetation around your home and structures can slow the rate and intensity of an advancing wildfire,” says the city’s news release.

The free service is for residential customers only; commercial haulers will be required to pay the standard rate for disposing of brush and vegetation debris.

The event will run every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the month of June. City of Prescott residential customers will need to self-haul these items to the City of Prescott Transfer Station located at 2800 Sundog Ranch Rd.

Proof of City of Prescott residency in the form of a driver’s license or utility bill will be required. The event dates include: Saturday, June 5; Saturday, June 12; Saturday, June 19; and Saturday, June 26.

“Please do not bag or tie these materials,” says the news release. “Loads that contain garbage and other materials will be required to pay a disposal fee. Please remember to cover and contain all loads when transporting them to the Transfer Station.”

More information is available by contacting the City of Prescott Solid Waste Division at 928-777-1116 or by going online at www.prescott-az.gov.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

