How to avoid getting kidnapped, abducted

One of the scariest things for parents is to find out their child has been kidnapped or abducted.

In order to prevent this from happening, we’ve all heard the method of “Don’t talk to strangers,” which seems to have been around for centuries. But there are times when this concept is not enough to ward off kidnappers.

Through generations, law enforcement has worked with the community to come up with ways to prevent oneself, and especially young children, from getting kidnapped. It has been no different here in the quad-city area as local law enforcement shared their modern methods to prevent kidnapping.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Reed echoed how the “Never talk to strangers” method has been the most common one for a long time. However, Reed said that YCSO has now evolved that tactic since he said children have a difficult time discerning who is and who is not a “stranger” in the first place.

Because of this, YCSO established its Charlie Check-First Philosophy, which actually teaches children and families to think more critically than just not talking to strangers.

CHECK FIRST

One sure way to do this is to follow a simple safety slogan: Check First. They should “Check First” with the adult who is in charge of them at the time, and avoid the possibility of making the wrong decision.

“To simply tell a child to never talk to strangers does them a disservice but it could also be very, very harmful,” Reed said. “What I teach is called the Charlie Check-First Philosophy and that is to teach children to have a trusted adult, usually a parent or guardian or somebody that is in charge in them, and that they should not go anywhere with anybody or take anything from anybody before checking first with the person who is in charge of them.”

Reed and YCSO believe this method is more effective because most abductions of children are actually committed by adults the children are familiar with, according to Reed. The concept of “checking first” is a procedure that takes place naturally in many different ways. However, it is imperative that children be instructed to specifically use this technique in their daily lives.

There are many lures that are used to convince children to do something. Lures of a lost pet, friendliness, emergency, need for assistance, quick money, and authority are a few of the main ones. The Check First procedure is effective against these lures:

• Check First before you take candy, food, toys, etc., from anyone.

• Check First before you accept bribes or offers of quick money (for unloading a truck, modeling, running errands, etc.).

• Check First before you get in a car or go with anyone, even someone you think you know.

If there is a time when the Check First method is not feasible, children need to evaluate the entire situation and rely upon their gut feeling, Reed explained.

“This works pretty well with young children. They understand that concept,” Reed said. “We want them to be less likely to fall for some sort of lure.”

BUDDY

On top of this, Reed also recommends the “Buddy System” where children are best being together rather than alone because an abductor is more likely to look for children who are by themselves and vulnerable.

“The Buddy System is an absolute valid way to prevent some of these abductions,” he said. “The Buddy System, which works for adults as well as children, is very simple.”

In the event that a child does get kidnapped, Reed said children must make as much noise as possible and hold on to whatever they can get a hold of, like a bicycle, for example, because it would be difficult for the kidnapper to place them in a vehicle.

Prescott Police Lt. Jon Brambila emphasized the importance of parents having their custody documents in order, updated photos of their children (about every six months), children’s fingerprints, and medical records up to date. Brambila also said that parents should be monitoring their children’s activity online to ensure they are not speaking with someone they are not supposed to be communicating with.

Additionally, he also recommends parents teach their children what to do if they think they’re being followed, where to go to get help, their full names, addresses and telephone numbers, especially 911.

Prescott Valley Police Support Services Supervisor Traces Gordon also chimed in and her recommendations to prevent kidnapping also align with today’s modern world. She said there are GPS devices now that parents can place in backpacks, coat pockets, shoes, etc., and then track them through a mobile phone.

“There are all sorts of different devices if you look online and do some research. They’re pretty reasonably priced and I think that’s a good modern-day tool that we didn’t have decades ago.”

Overall, child abductions are rare in Yavapai County and when they do happen, it’s mostly cases in which a child will be taken by an adult they know but without permission, and those are not the worst-case scenarios, according to Reed and Brambila.

However, in the county there have been cases of abductions by strangers.

For more information on how to prevent kidnapping, contact Reed at 928-777-7253 or visits safteykids.org.

