OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Daytime lane closures scheduled on Highway 89 north of Paulden May 26
Lane restrictions on I-40 in Flagstaff May 27-28

Traffic is backed up on Highway 89 near Paulden in March of 2019. The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan for alternating lane closures on Highway 89 north of Paulden from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Courier file photo)

Traffic is backed up on Highway 89 near Paulden in March of 2019. The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan for alternating lane closures on Highway 89 north of Paulden from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: May 25, 2021 7:58 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan for alternating lane closures on Highway 89 north of Paulden from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, according to a press release.

Motorists should expect delays of up to 30 minutes while the following restrictions are in place:

• Highway 89 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel between mileposts 341 and 342.

• Flaggers and a pilot car will direct drivers through the work zone.

The closures are needed for maintenance crews to apply a layer of asphaltic concrete to the roadway, which protects and extends the life of the pavement.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.

I-40 RESTRICTIONS

ADOT also advises drivers who travel Interstate 40 in Flagstaff to plan for overnight lane restrictions while crews begin pavement preservation work, according to a news release.

The following restrictions will occur from 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, to 5 a.m. Friday, May 28:

• Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane at the junction with I-17 between mileposts 195 and 196.

• Law enforcement may be on site to assist with traffic control.

• A 16-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.

Since 2016, ADOT has replaced about 90 miles of pavement and repaired, upgraded or replaced 35 bridges along I-40, the news release stated.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Lane closures on Highway 89 south of Ash Fork starting May 24
Prescott-area drivers should plan for 2-week overnight lane restrictions on Highway 69
Daytime lane closures on Highway 89 south of Prescott scheduled for Aug. 26
Plan for daytime lane restrictions on Highway 69 in Mayer starting Aug. 31
Daytime lane closures on I-40 beginning June 5 near Ash Fork
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries