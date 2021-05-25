Daytime lane closures scheduled on Highway 89 north of Paulden May 26
Lane restrictions on I-40 in Flagstaff May 27-28
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan for alternating lane closures on Highway 89 north of Paulden from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, according to a press release.
Motorists should expect delays of up to 30 minutes while the following restrictions are in place:
• Highway 89 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel between mileposts 341 and 342.
• Flaggers and a pilot car will direct drivers through the work zone.
The closures are needed for maintenance crews to apply a layer of asphaltic concrete to the roadway, which protects and extends the life of the pavement.
ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.
I-40 RESTRICTIONS
ADOT also advises drivers who travel Interstate 40 in Flagstaff to plan for overnight lane restrictions while crews begin pavement preservation work, according to a news release.
The following restrictions will occur from 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, to 5 a.m. Friday, May 28:
• Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane at the junction with I-17 between mileposts 195 and 196.
• Law enforcement may be on site to assist with traffic control.
• A 16-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.
ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.
Since 2016, ADOT has replaced about 90 miles of pavement and repaired, upgraded or replaced 35 bridges along I-40, the news release stated.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
