COVID-19 vaccines available locally to children and adults through Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Group

With the aim of getting as many people vaccinated as possible, Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Group announced on Monday, May 24, its primary care practices throughout the quad-city area will begin as of Wednesday, May 26, offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment to children 12 to 18 as well as adults 18 and older.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at Ponderosa Pediatrics, 2120 Centerpointe West Dr., Prescott, to children 12 to 18 even to those who are not now patients. To schedule an appointment, contact them at 928-778-4581. The Moderna vaccine will be available to those 18 and older at several different clinics, and again, individuals do not need to be patients at those practices.

The list is as follows:

• Yavapai Regional Medical Group, Primary Care

7700 E. Florentine Road, Building B, Suite 101

Prescott Valley, Arizona

928-442-8710

• Yavapai Regional Medical Group, Primary Care

7700 E. Florentine Road, Building B, Suite 202

Prescott Valley, Arizona

928-442-8710

• Yavapai Regional Medical Group, Primary Care

474 N. State Route 89

Chino Valley, Arizona

928-636-5680

• Yavapai Regional Medical Group, Internal Medicine

3120 Clearwater Drive

Prescott, Arizona

928-771-3704

• Yavapai Regional Medical Group, Occupational Medicine

1050 Gail Gardner Way, Suite 100

Prescott, Arizona

928-777-0700

Individuals can also schedule appointments online at www.yrmcvax.org.

Information provided by Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Group.