COVID-19 vaccines available locally to children and adults through Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Group
With the aim of getting as many people vaccinated as possible, Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Group announced on Monday, May 24, its primary care practices throughout the quad-city area will begin as of Wednesday, May 26, offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment to children 12 to 18 as well as adults 18 and older.
The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at Ponderosa Pediatrics, 2120 Centerpointe West Dr., Prescott, to children 12 to 18 even to those who are not now patients. To schedule an appointment, contact them at 928-778-4581. The Moderna vaccine will be available to those 18 and older at several different clinics, and again, individuals do not need to be patients at those practices.
The list is as follows:
• Yavapai Regional Medical Group, Primary Care
7700 E. Florentine Road, Building B, Suite 101
Prescott Valley, Arizona
928-442-8710
• Yavapai Regional Medical Group, Primary Care
7700 E. Florentine Road, Building B, Suite 202
Prescott Valley, Arizona
928-442-8710
• Yavapai Regional Medical Group, Primary Care
474 N. State Route 89
Chino Valley, Arizona
928-636-5680
• Yavapai Regional Medical Group, Internal Medicine
3120 Clearwater Drive
Prescott, Arizona
928-771-3704
• Yavapai Regional Medical Group, Occupational Medicine
1050 Gail Gardner Way, Suite 100
Prescott, Arizona
928-777-0700
Individuals can also schedule appointments online at www.yrmcvax.org.
Information provided by Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Group.
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Prescott High’s new principal, a Badger alum, announced early; cheered as quality leader
- Prescott Valley police chief gets 2-day suspension for use of profanity, name calling, other discourteous and disrespectful conduct
- Littlehale gets 100 years prison for kidnapping, sexual assault of Prescott High School student
- Dear Annie: Ex is angry that woman is dating
- Prescott splash pad set to open May 28 in time for holiday weekend
- Stomach flu may be circulating in Prescott area, health officials warn
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 23, 2021
- 2-vehicle crash on Highway 69 claims 1 life west of Yavapai Hills
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Need2Know: Signage for new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen goes up at Crossroads; AAA’s Prescott branch to close in late May; construction rolling for new Pronghorn Plaza near 89A, Viewpoint Drive
- Stomach flu may be circulating in Prescott area, health officials warn
- Police Chief Roser placed on administrative leave, pending probe by Town of Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Russell Junior Phares and Elizabeth Anne Cline Phares
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
- 7-car crash closes 169 at highway 69; PVPD: Avoid the area
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 25, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: