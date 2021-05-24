Adoption Spotlight: William
Originally Published: May 24, 2021 7:25 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: William has a gift for telling jokes and lights up every room with his smile! He also excels in math and dreams of becoming an architect one day. William enjoys playing video games and listening to country music – and he loves ice cream. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
