9 states reach 70% of residents with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 24, 2021 8:45 p.m.

Currently, Arizona has vaccinated 45.3% of the population with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine with Yavapai County at 41.5%, according to a news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS). As of this week, 25 states have vaccinated at least 50% of their populations against COVID-19.

These numbers build on the optimism many health experts feel about the country’s declining COVID-19 case numbers.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration set a goal of providing at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to 70% of American adults by July 4.

“If we do this together, by July the 4th, there’s a good chance you, your family, and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or park and celebrate Independence Day,” President Joe Biden said during a speech on March 11, 2021. “That will make this Independence Day truly something special.”

So far, more than 61% of U.S. adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot, and more than 49% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

LOCAL DOCTORS HAVE VACCINE

Other good news is that people can receive the vaccine at their local doctor’s office, YCCHS stated in the release.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center lists all the primary care groups offering the vaccine, and Spectrum Healthcare is offering appointments through their clinics – with a drive-up option.

YCCHS and the Community Health Center of Yavapai also offer office visits to get vaccinated against COVID-19. For more information contact Spectrum Healthcare (877-634-7333), YCCHS clinics (928-771-3122), and Community Health Center of Yavapai (928-583-1000).

The Yavapai County Phone Bank is also still available for those needing assistance in making appointments bay calling 928-442-5301.

COUNTY CASE NUMBERS

Yavapai County reports 37 COVID-19 Cases since Friday for an average of 12 cases per day. The county has tested 117,800 residents for COVID-19 with 19,162 positive cases and 507 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 12 COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports six, and the Prescott VA has one COVID-19 patient.

For local COVID-19 appointments, visit www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments.

