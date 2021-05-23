Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona
Updated as of Sunday, May 23, 2021 7:58 PM
Quad-city residents who use Sparklight internet, phone or cable TV services are experiencing a widespread outage that started Sunday around 11:30 a.m. due to a cut fiber cable.
According to an outage alert post on the Sparklight Twitter page, technicians are working to restore services as quickly as possible.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and will provide updates here as they become available,” the company stated.
A recorded message on the company’s support telephone line explained that the outage was caused by a “fiber cut.”
A similar widespread outage occurred on Nov. 14, 2020, when a backhoe unaffiliated with Sparklight and its service provider was reportedly doing construction work in Phoenix and inadvertently cut a conduit as well as a 288-strand and 72-strand fiber cable at 107th Avenue and Indian School Road. That outage lasted most of the day for more that 69,000 Sparklight customers in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, Cottonwood, Show Low, Pinetop, Navajo County, Snowflake, Taylor, Winslow, Holbrook and Joseph City.
Residents can monitor the Sparklight Twitter page for updates at twitter.com/sparklightcares.
As of around 7:30 p.m. some area residents reported internet service was returning.
SPARKLIGHT CUSTOMER SERVICE
Sparklight customers who continue to experience problems with their service should reboot their systems. For those who need help, call Sparklight’s 24/7 Technical Care Team at 1-877-692-2253.
To access rebooting instructions, visit support.sparklight.com and click Rebooting Your Internet Modem.
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Stomach flu may be circulating in Prescott area, health officials warn
- Need2Know: Yavapai-Prescott tribe restarts plans for new casino; Amazon to locate delivery station in Prescott Valley; Academy of Ballet plans to locate in Prescott
- Prescott Valley police chief gets 2-day suspension for use of profanity, name calling, other discourteous and disrespectful conduct
- Littlehale gets 100 years prison for kidnapping, sexual assault of Prescott High School student
- Dear Annie: Ex is angry that woman is dating
- Prescott splash pad set to open May 28 in time for holiday weekend
- Prescott High’s new principal, a Badger alum, announced early; cheered as quality leader
- Need2Know: Vibes Juice Bar gains traction at former This Dude’s Food in Prescott; Penny’s Place served as featured food truck at Prescott Valley Days
- 2-vehicle crash on Highway 69 claims 1 life west of Yavapai Hills
- 2-vehicle crash on Highway 69 claims 1 life west of Yavapai Hills
- Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
- Need2Know: Signage for new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen goes up at Crossroads; AAA’s Prescott branch to close in late May; construction rolling for new Pronghorn Plaza near 89A, Viewpoint Drive
- Stomach flu may be circulating in Prescott area, health officials warn
- Police Chief Roser placed on administrative leave, pending probe by Town of Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Russell Junior Phares and Elizabeth Anne Cline Phares
- 7-car crash closes 169 at highway 69; PVPD: Avoid the area
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 25, 2021
- Motorcyclist seriously injured during early morning collision in Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 2, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: