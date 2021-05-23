OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, May 23
Severed fiber cable causes internet, phone and TV outages in northern Arizona

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 23, 2021 1:35 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, May 23, 2021 7:58 PM

Quad-city residents who use Sparklight internet, phone or cable TV services are experiencing a widespread outage that started Sunday around 11:30 a.m. due to a cut fiber cable.

According to an outage alert post on the Sparklight Twitter page, technicians are working to restore services as quickly as possible.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and will provide updates here as they become available,” the company stated.

A recorded message on the company’s support telephone line explained that the outage was caused by a “fiber cut.”

A similar widespread outage occurred on Nov. 14, 2020, when a backhoe unaffiliated with Sparklight and its service provider was reportedly doing construction work in Phoenix and inadvertently cut a conduit as well as a 288-strand and 72-strand fiber cable at 107th Avenue and Indian School Road. That outage lasted most of the day for more that 69,000 Sparklight customers in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, Cottonwood, Show Low, Pinetop, Navajo County, Snowflake, Taylor, Winslow, Holbrook and Joseph City.

Residents can monitor the Sparklight Twitter page for updates at twitter.com/sparklightcares.

As of around 7:30 p.m. some area residents reported internet service was returning.

SPARKLIGHT CUSTOMER SERVICE

Sparklight customers who continue to experience problems with their service should reboot their systems. For those who need help, call Sparklight’s 24/7 Technical Care Team at 1-877-692-2253.

To access rebooting instructions, visit support.sparklight.com and click Rebooting Your Internet Modem.

