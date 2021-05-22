Obituary: Norma Joan Weisman June 24, 1940 – May 7, 2021

After struggles with serious illnesses since 2014, Norma showed courage in always facing what she was dealt as a lifelong advocate for living life to its fullest through laughter, friendships and experiences. Norma was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, as the only daughter to Emma and Arthur Weisman.

She lovingly raised her two daughters as a single mom devoting herself to a career in the Yavapai County Superior Court as a Clerk of Court for 17 years until retiring in early 2000. Norma loved to travel and express her life stories in novels or poetry. She was crafty, loved to dance, camp, explore the Southwest and playing bingo whose quick wit delighted everyone she met after relocating to the Prescott area from the East Coast over the past 40 years.

Norma is survived by her family including daughter, Liz; son-in-law, Brady; grandson, Nate; daughter, Laura; son-in-law, Gary; grandsons, Brandyn and Michael; cousins, Ingeborg, Klaus and multi-generations of German cousins.

A private family celebration of life is planned. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home.