Obituary: Marilyn Bladen Dalton

Marilyn Bladen Dalton passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Beehive Home in Riverton, Utah. She was blessed to have some of her children by her side as she peacefully finished out her faithful life. She was born on Sept. 28, 1935, in Cedar City, Utah, to Thomas Adams Bladen and Lottie Tobler Bladen. She was the fourth child and first daughter born to Thomas and Lottie. She grew up in the shadow of three older brothers, Elwood, Ken, and Boyd who were kind and sometimes teased her as older brothers do. She also enjoyed a close relationship with her younger sister, LaRue. Elwood, Ken, and LaRue all preceded her in death.

Marilyn spent her early years in Cedar City where her father was a farmer. Lottie was an excellent cook and Marilyn helped her mother caring for the chickens as well as other tasks of cooking meals, laundry and canning fruit from her Grandpa Tobler’s orchard. The Bladen children were taught to work hard from a young age and their farm life kept them very busy round the clock. Marilyn often spoke of her fond childhood memories when they were able to break away from the farm work to go fishing at Three Creeks, Mammoth and Duck Creek. Her favorite fish were rainbow trout and German browns that her mother, Lottie, knew just how to cook.

After high school, Marilyn attended the College of Southern Utah (CSU) where she met her sweetheart, Edward Adams Dalton. In the summer of 1954, Marilyn first met Edward while she was working as a waitress at the Hotel Escalante. Ed was a ticket agent for the Utah Parks and stopped by the hotel for his meals. Marilyn would often put a sprig of parsley in Ed’s water as a sign of her affection. Marilyn later attended Utah State University and graduated with a degree in Home Economics while Edward took courses at the University of Utah and applied for dental school. After a long three years of courtship, Marilyn and Edward, were married on June 24, 1958, in the St. George Temple. The newlyweds moved to Chicago where Ed finished up his last two years at Northwestern University. While Ed was busy with dental school, Marilyn taught home economics for one year at Argo High School in urban Chicago. Her upbringing as a farm girl from Utah was challenged by the roughness of city life. Marilyn was delighted to say goodbye to this teaching job after one year of teaching, when she learned she was expecting their first baby. Marilyn loved babies and often repeated the phrase “nothing is sweeter than a baby, unless it’s another one” as her children began families of their own.

Motherhood soon brought a series of serious mental and physical challenges that would affect her the rest of her life. After the birth of Janet, her second child, Marilyn nearly lost her life. Through a blessing of the priesthood, she recovered and with determined faith, she went on to give birth to five additional children. Marilyn was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who persevered despite her health challenges.

In their later retirement years, Marilyn and Edward served an 18-month mission to the New York Bronx Mission. In the Bronx, they oversaw a bishop’s storehouse and helped stock and organize basic commodities for local residents. Marilyn, though not outspoken, never hesitated to share her love of the gospel of Jesus Christ and the blessings of the Priesthood that spared her life years earlier. Her beloved, Ed, preceded her in death in 2013.

Marilyn has been blessed with a rich posterity. She is survived by her older brother, Boyd Bladen of St. George, Utah; her sons, Russel E. (LaDawn) of Prescott Valley, Arizona, Paul B. (Dede) of Canton, Michigan, Tony J. (Juli Anne) of Prescott, Arizona; daughters, Chelita Pate (Roger) of Orem, Utah, Janet Bates (John) of Warden, Washington, Jolyn Butterfield (Derek) of Herriman, Utah, Juli Olson (Bryan) of Kamas, Utah, Jenifer Miskin (Russell) of Greenville, South Carolina, and a niece, Melody Medina (Omar) of Prescott Valley, Arizona. In addition, Marilyn is also survived by a wonderful posterity of 38 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

She will be remembered for her happy smile and cheerful disposition to all who knew her.

Funeral services will be available live on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 10 a.m.; https://youtu.be/EE8RJtQgO8g. Information was provided by the family.