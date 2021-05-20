Crash closes US 93 in both directions at milepost 179 north of Wickenburg

A crash has closed both directions of U.S. 93 at milepost 179 north of Wickenburg, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

There is no estimated reopening time. Motorists should take an alternate route.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT.

When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, ADOT's free app available at azdot.gov/ADOTAlerts will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Information provided by ADOT.