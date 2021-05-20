Black bear sighted in Prescott Valley; do not approach or feed it
The Prescott Valley Police Department was notified at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, of a sighting of a black bear.
The bear was seen around Northridge and Navajo, according to a news release. The bear is thought to be heading toward Fain Park or Fain Lake because of the availability of water in that area.
Remember that black bears are wild animals, police said. Bears are attracted by the availability of food such as household garbage, birdseed, pet food and even fruit trees. Drought and wildfires can also cause bears to wander out of their normal territory, according to the news release.
Never feed wildlife or approach them, police added.
Arizona Game and Fish has been notified of the sighting. However, the bear has not presented any problems at this time and there is no need to call in Game and Fish.
If you see the bear in the distance, Game and Fish officials recommend you alter your route to avoid the bear. Never approach a bear. They usually want to avoid people.
For more information on living with wildlife, visit https://www.azgfd.com/wildlife/livingwith.
If the bear becomes aggressive or is a danger to you or others, please call the Arizona Game and Fish 24-hour hotline, Operation Game Thief at 1-800-352-0700.
Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. You also may call Yavapai County Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
If you see something, say something.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
