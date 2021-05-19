Obituary: Jason Cornell

Jason Cornell, age 48, born Oct. 10, 1972, passed away May 13, 2021, after a short illness with his wife by his side. Jason graduated from Prescott High School, Class of 1991.

Jason is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kristi (Sutton) Cornell; son, Corbin Cornell; daughter, Keeley Cornell; father, Neil Cornell; brother, Chad Cornell; nephew, Caleb Cornell and niece, Chloe Cornell. Jason leaves behind numerous extended family and countless friends. Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis (Jaggi) Cornell.

Jason was a genuinely kind, hard working, gentle family man. He made friends everywhere he went and was an enemy to no one.

Jason had a talent for fixing anything and was always willing to help anyone. Jason loved to travel, was always the instigator of a good prank and was a wonderful Girl Scout Dad to Troop 1653. He loved his family beyond measure and was the best friend anyone could ever ask for. The world needs more Jasons.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 12:30 p.m., at the United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott, Arizona.



Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.