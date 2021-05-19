Obituary: Helen Catherine (Gerber) Padgett

Helen Catherine (Gerber) Padgett went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 8, 2021, at the age of 93. Born Oct. 27, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan, Helen was the daughter of Edward and Kathryn Gerber. As a child, she spent her summers with her many cousins on a farm near Reed City, Michigan. After graduation from Redford High School in Detroit, she attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, where she met her future husband and the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” Padgett. They were married for 39 years until Chuck’s passing in 1991.

For over 30 years Helen was a devoted elementary school teacher in Prescott and Prescott Valley, as well as in other locations around the country. While living in Prescott, she was a member of First Baptist Church where she volunteered in various capacities over many years. She was consistent in her faith in her Savior Jesus Christ throughout her adult life.

Helen loved chocolate, a good joke, her church family, dogs, the D-backs, traveling, pinto beans, board games and liver pudding, but nothing gave her more pleasure than spending as much time as possible with her family.

She is survived by her four children, Chip, Carol, Richard and Jim; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.





