Obituary: Daniel Penrod

On May 12, 2021, Daniel Penrod died unexpectedly in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at the age of 44.

Daniel is survived by his parents, Eric and Diane Penrod of Lakeside, Arizona; his children, daughter, Tayler Penrod; son, Cash Penrod, and siblings, David (Meghan) Penrod of Lakeside, Michael (Mindy) Penrod of Linden, Arizona; nieces and nephews.

Daniel was born on Sept. 10 in Nampa, Idaho. He graduated from Blue Ridge High School and went on to attend college at NAU, where he received a Bachelors degree in Sociology. Daniel’s life work was helping people with drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled May 22, 2021, at 1 p.m., at 1449 Larson Road, Lakeside, Arizona.

Information was provided by the family.