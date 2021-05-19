Column: Share FTC scam alert materials here, there, and everywhere
Have you wondered how you can help the older adults in your life — your parents, grandparents and neighbors — avoid fraud? Here’s an easy answer: share. Share what you know about fraud, and share free materials from the FTC that alert people to scammers’ schemes. May is Older Americans Month, and a great time to help the people you care about learn how to avoid fraud.
Start with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) “Pass It On” webpage, a group of materials designed to encourage older adults to talk about scams that often target them. You’ll learn about online dating scams, grandkid scams, and scams promising tech support or asking for charity donations. Visit Pass It On at www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/feature-0030-pass-it to download or order free materials, including articles, presentations that you can deliver, bookmarks, and activity sheets in English and Spanish.
Are you a blogger? Do you publish a newsletter, or post helpful information on your social media pages? Maybe you’re a teacher, or work with older adults as a community service provider or volunteer. Here are other ways to use these free resources.
- Use or adapt the FTC’s resources — from Pass It On, the FTC’s Consumer Center (www.consumer.ftc.gov), or the FTC’s collection of free use graphics at www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/feature-0034-infographics. You’ll find topics from avoiding COVID-19 scams to dealing with debt and starting your own business.
- Share or link to short, informative FTC videos on topics like stopping unwanted calls, protecting your identity, and avoiding gift card scams. Find them at www.consumer.ftc.gov/media.
- Subscribe to Consumer Alerts at www.bit.ly/2RpPPd0 to keep up to date on the latest scams. Then pass them on, and thank you for helping older adults avoid fraud.
Bridget Small is a writer for the Federal Trade Commission’s Division of Consumer and Business Education.
