OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Column: Share FTC scam alert materials here, there, and everywhere

FTC/Courtesy

FTC/Courtesy

BRIDGET SMALL Federal Trade Commission
Originally Published: May 19, 2021 7:01 p.m.

Have you wondered how you can help the older adults in your life — your parents, grandparents and neighbors — avoid fraud? Here’s an easy answer: share. Share what you know about fraud, and share free materials from the FTC that alert people to scammers’ schemes. May is Older Americans Month, and a great time to help the people you care about learn how to avoid fraud.

Start with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) “Pass It On” webpage, a group of materials designed to encourage older adults to talk about scams that often target them. You’ll learn about online dating scams, grandkid scams, and scams promising tech support or asking for charity donations. Visit Pass It On at www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/feature-0030-pass-it to download or order free materials, including articles, presentations that you can deliver, bookmarks, and activity sheets in English and Spanish.

Are you a blogger? Do you publish a newsletter, or post helpful information on your social media pages? Maybe you’re a teacher, or work with older adults as a community service provider or volunteer. Here are other ways to use these free resources.

  • Use or adapt the FTC’s resources — from Pass It On, the FTC’s Consumer Center (www.consumer.ftc.gov), or the FTC’s collection of free use graphics at www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/feature-0034-infographics. You’ll find topics from avoiding COVID-19 scams to dealing with debt and starting your own business.
  • Share or link to short, informative FTC videos on topics like stopping unwanted calls, protecting your identity, and avoiding gift card scams. Find them at www.consumer.ftc.gov/media.
  • Subscribe to Consumer Alerts at www.bit.ly/2RpPPd0 to keep up to date on the latest scams. Then pass them on, and thank you for helping older adults avoid fraud.

Bridget Small is a writer for the Federal Trade Commission’s Division of Consumer and Business Education.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Scammers targeting adults 65 and older during COVID-19 pandemic
This holiday season, help friends and family avoid a scam
FTC Alert: Beware of fake offers for secret shopper jobs
Scam Alert: U.S. Marshals won’t call you about jury duty
FTC reopens and asks, 'What scams did we miss during shutdown'
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries