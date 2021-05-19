Church News: May 20, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Trinity Presbyterian Church of Prescott now has live Sunday worship open to the public. Masks are worn and physical distancing is observed (reservations are necessary, 928-445-4536). We are still streaming our services each Sunday on our YouTube Channel (AZ Trinity Presbyterian Church Prescott) at 10 a.m.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Join us in person/online at 8:45/10:30. This Sunday, we begin a series on 1 Timothy looking at what defines the church. Pastor Matt teaches on 1 Timothy 1:1-11 — “Healthy Faith Comes From Healthy Doctrine.” Sunday School has resumed. Find out more at SolidRockPrescott.org.

Worship with Mountain Reformed Church Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. On May 23 (Pentecost Sunday), Pastor Joseph Place will bring a message from Acts 2:1-21 entitled “I Will Pour Out My Spirit.” www.mountainreformed.org.

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Rd., Prescott — A real church family were you belong! Sunday ministries for children! Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor John’s message will be “Overcoming Temptation.” Coffee fellowship after the service. 928-776-1549. Livestream at abcprescott.com.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley, invites all to worship in person on Sunday, May 23, at 10 a.m. as we celebrate Pentecost — the descent of the Holy Spirit. Live streaming on Facebook/CVUMC2. Pastor Bob’s message: “Pentecost” with scripture Acts 2:1-12.

Welcome to Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for “Graduations and Traditions.” Members Al Schober and Sue Tone will present a brief program on graduation messages from keynote speakers. Then they will invite the congregation to share their own experiences of commencements and transitions into new phases of their lives. Zoom: puuf.net/sunday-services/.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533 or savinggracelutherancvaz.org — The Spirit shapes our lives of prayer and worship, interceding for us and with us as we worship in spirit and truth. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look”; Tuesdays, 4 p.m. “Life of Jesus - Miracles” series.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or at CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 23. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. Rev. Patty Willis will speak about George Washington’s letter to the first synagogue in the United States, affirming their religious freedom. We will practice our congregation’s freedom in our annual meeting.

Observing Shabbat Nasso Saturday, May 22. Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, discusses vows, bitter water, bitter politics and bitter war. Free: 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Outdoors Shabbat services coming soon. Call for details. Consultations, Torah discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Safety first!

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley — Indoor worship is continuing at 9 and 11 a.m. Reservations are needed, 928-772-4135. Free lunches offered second and fourth Fridays of each month, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. We are planning an Outdoor Worship, May 30, at 10 a.m.

Starting Point Church — If you’ve given up on church but not God, then join us and make a fresh start. Everyone’s welcome, nobody’s perfect, anything’s possible. We’re everyday people passionately pursuing a relationship with Jesus … and we just happen to meet together in a building. Visit mysp.church.

Come on over to 2820 N. Pleasant View, Prescott Valley at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for in-person worship at First Southern Baptist Church — May 16, Pastor Terrell begins the series “Prayer: thinking deeply in God’s Presence!” with “How to Develop a Lifestyle of Prayer.” Streaming online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, Prescott Valley — Searching for a church home? You will find a warm welcome here. Worship with us in person at 10 a.m. Sunday or online with Facebook. COVID precautions in place. Need food? Food pantry open Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

Hear ye, Hear ye, Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is now meeting with masks in our sanctuary at 10:15 a.m. We are taking reservations for now; call 928-772-6366 before Thursday to reserve your seat for each Sunday visit. Hope to see you there!

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-445-4555 — The church has returned to in-person worship at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Child care available. No reservations required. CDC guidelines are followed — masks, social distancing, no congregational singing. All are welcome.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sunday’s in-person at 8:30, 10:30 a.m. and noon or online at 10:30. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information!

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott — Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30, and Thursdays from 10 to noon. All are welcome!

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open! No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: High School students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Middle School, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. Information: 928-778-1950.

Join our family at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. Be enlightened and encouraged with great expository preaching. Wednesday activities include youth group at 6 p.m. and adult bible study at 7. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and FirmFoundationPV.org.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday Service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to worship on line at www.emmanuellutheranpv.org. We are still offering free take-out lunches on the second and fourth Fridays of each month.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.

Countryside Chapel, 9766 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, remains open. Join at 6 p.m. Fridays for our study in Revelation and 10 a.m. Sundays for our regular service. We are also live streaming at www.ccpvaz.com. We are a non-denominational church and love our community.

Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us/.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and Kids’ Church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish — Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

Prescott Nazarene — A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Worship Sundays, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.