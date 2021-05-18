YCSO seeking missing man from Cordes Lakes area

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking the public for any information concerning the whereabouts of Cordes Lakes-area resident Mark Berry, who went missing on Monday, May 17, according to news release.

Berry was last contacted on May 11 and his unoccupied vehicle was located on Monday on Forest Road 24. He is white with gray hair, blue eyes, 5-foot-10 and about 180 pounds. YCSO officials said they have no current description of what he was wearing.

If anyone has seen or given him a ride somewhere, please contact YCSO at 928-771-3260.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.