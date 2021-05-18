Save lives: add Narcan to your first aid tool kit
MatForce has supplies at no cost
MatForce, Yavapai County’s substance abuse prevention coalition, is calling on community members to help prevent opioid overdoses by equipping themselves with the overdose reversal drug, Naloxone, commercially available as Narcan, available both as an injectable and as a nasal spray, according to an agency news release.
Anyone can obtain what MatForce considers an essential for any first aid tool kit as it can save lives without a prescription – MatForce has supplies through its Prescott Valley office at 8056 E. Valley Road Suite B or it can be obtained through local retail pharmacies at no cost.
Narcan is easy to administer, and at no cost to one’s self it can be the difference between life and death for an overdose victim, the agency advises.
For more information or list of locations contact MatForce at 928-708-0100 or visit www.matforce.org.
Information provided by MatForce
