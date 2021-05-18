Chino Valley in Brief: Chino Valley library holding Sacred Scarlets Live Macaws workshop June 2

Chino Valley library holding Sacred Scarlets Live Macaws workshop June 2

The Chino Valley Public Library will be hosting a Sacred Scarlets Live Macaws workshop at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, in Memory Park, 1020 W Palomino Road.

Learn tales of the history and conservation of beautiful and vibrantly tailed parrots with Kelley Taylor.

The event is free and all ages are welcome. Be sure to pick up a free Leap into Science Kit at the Library for the following week’s virtual workshop before the June 9 online event.

For more information, the library can be reached at RLaurence@chinoaz.net or 928-636-9115.

Corn Hole Tournament June 27

The Chino Valley Police Foundation is holding a Corn Hole Tournament at 2 p.m. on June 27 at Memory Park in Chino Valley. Entry fee is $25 per 2-person team. Please contact Sofia at newtonsofia@gmail.com to reserve your team.

CVUSD asking for return of technology by May 24

Chino Valley Unified School District is asking its families to return any Chromebooks or hotspots that have been issued to them, along with their power cords, to the front offices at any of the four district schools as soon as possible.

Online students need to plan on returning their devices during the week of May 24. For more information and specific contact info, please visit chinovalleyschools.com.

8th Annual Wade Parker Memorial Softball Tourney set for June 26-27

The 8th Annual Wade Parker Memorial Coed Softball Tournament will be held on June 26 and 27 at the Chino Valley Community Center (1615 N Road 1 East).

This tournament is in memory of Wade Parker and the Granite Mountain Hotshots. To sign up, call Jerry Garcia at 928-533-1624 or contact him on Facebook.

The first 16 teams to sign up will be guaranteed to play. The deadline to sign up is June 15. Three games are guaranteed for each team.

The cost to enter a team is $300 and all the proceeds will be donated to the Wade Memorial Foundation.

Leap into Science Light and Shadow workshops to be offered at library

Chino Valley Public Library is offering three free Leap into Science Light and Shadow workshops for elementary and/or preschool children and their families.

Leap into Science is a nationwide program from The Franklin Institute Science Museum that integrates open-ended science activities with children’s books, for children and families to learn together.

Each event will be similar but slightly different. The preschool workshop will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, while the Elementary workshop will take place Wednesday, June 9, online with a take-home kit.

Date and times will be announced for the family/all ages workshop have yet to be determined but it expected to take place in late July.

All workshops will take place at Chino Valley Library/Memory Park or online, depending on each event. Sign up early at 1020 W Palomino Rd, Chino Valley or by RSVP to librarian Rebecca Laurence by contacting RLaurence@chinoaz.net or 928-636-9115.

Antelope Garden Club plant sale in Chino Valley May 29

The Antelope Garden Club in Chino Valley is holding its annual Plant Sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 29, at the Community Church on the corner of Road 3 North and Highway 89 (across from McDonald’s). Available for sale will be fruit trees, vegetables, house plants, perennials and yard crafts. A drawing of several items including business gift certificates is also planned. No pets, please. Service dogs only. Cash sales only. Learn more about the club at antelopegardenclub.com.

Registration spots selling fast for Chino Grinder on Sept. 25

Registration opened last month for the Chino Grinder gravel road cycling event, which is scheduled for Sept. 25. The event offers 40-, 60- and 110-mile options. Register at Bikereg for no money up front. Participants won’t be billed until Sept. 1. If for some reason the event is canceled before that, participants won’t be charged. The Chino Grinder is a classic-style gravel road cycling event started in 2014. The course is designed to test each rider’s strength, speed and especially their endurance, featuring a variety of terrain and surfaces. The route follows the Overland Historic Road Trail, the oldest continuously used road in the U.S. (since 1000 AD) from Chino Valley, Arizona, to Whitehorse Lake near Williams, Arizona, before returning to Chino Valley. Participation is limited to 400 cyclists. This is a gravel bike course, there is nothing technical about it. What makes it difficult is the climbing and change of altitude, elevations range between 3,800 feet to 7,300 feet. More details are available at chinogrinder.azgravelrides.com/event-information.

Chino Valley lobbies, services returning to normal business hours, operations

The Town of Chino Valley has resumed “business as usual” regarding operational hours, building and lobby access, and services that were in place prior to the COVID-19 adjustments. This includes public meeting attendance, senior center activities, library access and recreational facility reservations. While lifting the COVID-19 restrictions are in response to public health data and the increased availability and distribution of vaccines, the town encourages common sense and personal responsibility. Please stay home if you are ill or have been exposed to others who are ill, and if individuals feel they are at risk or suffer from other pre-existing medical conditions, please take the appropriate measures to keep you and your families safe and healthy.

Chino Valley library presents Dial-A-Story

The Chino Valley Public Library is offering a new Dial-A-Story feature in which parents can call a number and have their children listen to a pre-recorded story over the phone. Whether you do or don’t have a computer, data, or a smart phone, you can use any phone at any time to dial 928-910-7687 and hear a different pre-recorded kid’s story every week. This service will run now through September..

The upcoming stories include:

• May 17-23 The Crocodile and the Monkey (7:20 minutes)

• May 24-30 The Owl and the Pussycat (1:44 minutes)

Espanol:

• Mayo 17-23 El niño que gritó lobo (1:18 minutos)

• May 24-30 El zorro y la cigüeña (2:03 minutos)

For more information, contact the library at 928-636-2687 or 928-636-9115.

Chino Valley Youth Football & Cheer registration and update

Chino Valley Youth Football & Cheer (CVYF&C) registration is open at tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1627162. Registration in May is $150, $175 in June and July, and $200 for late registration. All athletes will need a sports physical dated for 2021 to play and a copy of birth certificate is required to register.

Anyone interested in coaching youth Football or Cheer should plan to attend the Coach Selection board meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 23 at the Chino Valley Community Center.

Please consider sponsoring one of the football or cheerleading teams. Donations are tax deductible.

Another way to help is to enjoy lunch or dinner at Peter Piper Pizza in Prescott on Friday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. A portion of all food, beverages and tokens purchased through the register will be donated to CVYF&C. Come between 5 and 8 p.m. for games, prizes and drawings.

For more information or any further questions, contact the league at cvyfacougars@gmail.com.

50th anniversary Golden Jubilee Celebration back on track for Sept. 4

After a year of changes, uncertainty and adjustment, the Town of Chino Valley 50th Anniversary Golden Jubilee Celebration is back on track. The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 4, and will be filled with fun for the whole family. It will include the Chino Valley Cross Country 10K, 5K and two-mile run, Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at the Senior Center, the Territorial Days Parade, fun and games at Memory Park, the Chino Valley FFA Corn Dinner, ending a full day of Family Fun with a Concert in the Park. More info coming soon. Visit chinoaz.net/50th for updates.

Join Lions Club

Chino Valley Morning Lions Club meets the first three Tuesday mornings of each month in the annex of the Community Church (building immediately behind the church) from 7am to 8am. The address is 1969 N. State Route 89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323. For more information, call Wil Williams at 928-340-827.

CVHS student Samantha Ayala wins El Paraiso scholarship