Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 18
Weather
Antelope Garden Club makes donation to Chino Valley Cemetery
Club hosting plant sale fundraiser May 29

From left to right, Antelope Garden Club secretary Alicia Williams, member Julie Mosquini, member Roberta Palayo and President Mary Barnes stand with Chino Valley Cemetery volunteer Grant Turley on Monday, May 10, 2021, in Chino Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Review)

From left to right, Antelope Garden Club secretary Alicia Williams, member Julie Mosquini, member Roberta Palayo and President Mary Barnes stand with Chino Valley Cemetery volunteer Grant Turley on Monday, May 10, 2021, in Chino Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Review)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez
Originally Published: May 18, 2021 11:38 a.m.

The Antelope Garden Club made a $400 donation to the Chino Valley Cemetery on Monday, May 10, to help with the upkeep of the facility.

As stated on their website, the mission of the Antelope Garden Club is to meet the challenge of gardening in Chino Valley and Paulden and to enhance our communities by performing volunteer gardening related activities.

Examples of activities that support the mission statement include:

  • Annual plant sale – proceeds used for volunteer projects
  • Maintaining some planting areas at: Chino Valley Post Office, Library, Police Station, Senior Center; rose garden at C.V. Community Church
  • Delivering baskets with Meals-on-Wheels during the holiday season
  • Field trips
  • Horticulture discussions/guest speakers at monthly meetings

In this case, the club decided to donate proceeds, $400’s worth, to the Chino Valley Cemetery, which is run on a completely volunteer basis. The cemetery is located on a small but quaint patch of land along Road 2 South and has been in operation since the early 20th century.

Only residents of Chino Valley are allowed to bury at the cemetery, and it is free of charge to be buried there. On behalf of the cemetery, volunteer Grant Turley showed up at the site on Monday to accept the donation from garden club members, including President Mary Barnes, secretary Alicia Williams, members Roberta Palayo and Julie Mosquini.

“We thought it was a really good cause,” Williams said. “It’s part of our community and we try to do everything we can for the community.”

Turley is one of several volunteers from the community who dedicate their time to help maintain the landscaping of the cemetery. This effort though is spearheaded by John Ginn, who has overseen the operation of the cemetery for five years now.

And prior to Monday, Ginn made his case to the club as to why it would be a help for the cemetery to receive a donation from them. Thus, the garden club decided to sell calendars, which were themed after their club, as a fundraiser and then donate the proceeds to the cemetery.

“In order to keep up with weed spray, insurance and stuff like that, we rely heavily on donations,” said Ginn, who inherited the job of maintaining the cemetery after his mother and sister died. “It’s crucial to our survival.”

PLANT SALE MAY 29

The Antelope Garden Club is holding its annual Plant Sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 29, at the Community Church on the corner of Road 3 North and Highway 89 (across from McDonald’s). Available for sale will be fruit trees, vegetables, house plants, perennials and yard crafts. A drawing of several items including business gift certificates is also planned.

Sales are cash only while pets are not allowed but service animals are. Learn more about the club at antelopegardenclub.com.

Aaron Valdez is a reporter for Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

