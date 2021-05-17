Pfizer vaccine available in Yavapai County for children 12 and older

The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized by the FDA and the CDC for emergency use for children 12 years of age and older.

According to a news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS), some parents have already made plans for their adolescents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Understandably, some parents want more information before their children receive a vaccine,” YCCHS states in a news release. “The CDC encourages parents with questions to talk to your child’s health care provider or your family doctor to learn more about the vaccine. And if your adolescent is behind on routinely recommended vaccines due to the pandemic or for other reasons, now would be a good time to work with your child’s nurse or doctor to make sure they get caught up.”

Getting adolescents vaccinated means their faster return to social activities, and can provide parents and caregivers peace of mind knowing their family is protected. According to the CDC advisory committee, health workers can decide to give other needed vaccines, such as for measles and HPV, without waiting two weeks after the COVID shot has been administered.

WHY AND WHERE

“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can help protect your child from getting COVID-19 and help keep your child from getting seriously sick if they do get COVID-19,” YCCHS said.

The Pfizer vaccine for children and youth 12 years and older is available in Yavapai County by appointment only at: YRMC Ponderosa Pediatrics Clinic, Yavapai Pediatrics, Spectrum Healthcare, and some local pharmacies (CVS, Walgreens and Safeway).

The YCCHS website provides information about where and how to make vaccine appointments for all qualified area residents. Visit www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments.