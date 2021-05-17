Pfizer vaccine available in Yavapai County for children 12 and older
CDC encouraging parents to help protect children and family members
The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized by the FDA and the CDC for emergency use for children 12 years of age and older.
According to a news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS), some parents have already made plans for their adolescents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Understandably, some parents want more information before their children receive a vaccine,” YCCHS states in a news release. “The CDC encourages parents with questions to talk to your child’s health care provider or your family doctor to learn more about the vaccine. And if your adolescent is behind on routinely recommended vaccines due to the pandemic or for other reasons, now would be a good time to work with your child’s nurse or doctor to make sure they get caught up.”
Getting adolescents vaccinated means their faster return to social activities, and can provide parents and caregivers peace of mind knowing their family is protected. According to the CDC advisory committee, health workers can decide to give other needed vaccines, such as for measles and HPV, without waiting two weeks after the COVID shot has been administered.
WHY AND WHERE
“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can help protect your child from getting COVID-19 and help keep your child from getting seriously sick if they do get COVID-19,” YCCHS said.
The Pfizer vaccine for children and youth 12 years and older is available in Yavapai County by appointment only at: YRMC Ponderosa Pediatrics Clinic, Yavapai Pediatrics, Spectrum Healthcare, and some local pharmacies (CVS, Walgreens and Safeway).
The YCCHS website provides information about where and how to make vaccine appointments for all qualified area residents. Visit www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments.
- 2-vehicle crash on Highway 69 claims 1 life west of Yavapai Hills
- Stomach flu may be circulating in Prescott area, health officials warn
- Motorcyclist seriously injured during early morning collision in Prescott
- Obituary: Russell Junior Phares and Elizabeth Anne Cline Phares
- Vehicle crashes into guardrail on Highway 89 south of Prescott, closes road
- Downtown Prescott events are back for remainder of 2021
- Fann calls for meeting with Maricopa supes; purpose of 2020 election audit is not to change outcome
- Need2Know: Vibes Juice Bar gains traction at former This Dude’s Food in Prescott; Penny’s Place served as featured food truck at Prescott Valley Days
- 47-year-old came home from work trip … had two strokes
- Long suspected of murder, she confessed but avoided prison
- 2-vehicle crash on Highway 69 claims 1 life west of Yavapai Hills
- Need2Know: Signage for new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen goes up at Crossroads; AAA’s Prescott branch to close in late May; construction rolling for new Pronghorn Plaza near 89A, Viewpoint Drive
- Update: Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 in Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- Police Chief Roser placed on administrative leave, pending probe by Town of Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Russell Junior Phares and Elizabeth Anne Cline Phares
- 7-car crash closes 169 at highway 69; PVPD: Avoid the area
- Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 near Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 25, 2021
- Stomach flu may be circulating in Prescott area, health officials warn
- Arizona in Brief: Plane wreckage found in Arizona; 2 Californians aboard dead
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: