OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, May 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pfizer vaccine available in Yavapai County for children 12 and older
CDC encouraging parents to help protect children and family members

U.S. regulators have expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12. The Pfizer vaccine is available in Yavapai County. (Matt Slocum/AP)

U.S. regulators have expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12. The Pfizer vaccine is available in Yavapai County. (Matt Slocum/AP)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 17, 2021 7:14 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized by the FDA and the CDC for emergency use for children 12 years of age and older.

According to a news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS), some parents have already made plans for their adolescents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Understandably, some parents want more information before their children receive a vaccine,” YCCHS states in a news release. “The CDC encourages parents with questions to talk to your child’s health care provider or your family doctor to learn more about the vaccine. And if your adolescent is behind on routinely recommended vaccines due to the pandemic or for other reasons, now would be a good time to work with your child’s nurse or doctor to make sure they get caught up.”

photo

The Pfizer vaccine for children and youth 12 years and older is available in Yavapai County by appointment only at: YRMC Ponderosa Pediatrics Clinic, Yavapai Pediatrics, Spectrum Healthcare, and some local pharmacies (CVS, Walgreens and Safeway). (AP file photo)

Getting adolescents vaccinated means their faster return to social activities, and can provide parents and caregivers peace of mind knowing their family is protected. According to the CDC advisory committee, health workers can decide to give other needed vaccines, such as for measles and HPV, without waiting two weeks after the COVID shot has been administered.

WHY AND WHERE

“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can help protect your child from getting COVID-19 and help keep your child from getting seriously sick if they do get COVID-19,” YCCHS said.

The Pfizer vaccine for children and youth 12 years and older is available in Yavapai County by appointment only at: YRMC Ponderosa Pediatrics Clinic, Yavapai Pediatrics, Spectrum Healthcare, and some local pharmacies (CVS, Walgreens and Safeway).

The YCCHS website provides information about where and how to make vaccine appointments for all qualified area residents. Visit www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

When can kids get the COVID-19 vaccine? A pediatrician answers 5 questions
Younger adolescents get ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
No current way to 'sign up' for local vaccinations; Phase 1B involves pharmacy partnerships
FDA launches mobile vaccination units in Arizona county
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries