Pet of the Week: Fiona

Meet Fiona, an approximately 6-month-old Chihuahua mix puppy. Fiona came to the shelter as a stray and was not claimed within the stray hold period, so she finds herself looking for a new, loving home. Fiona is not yet housetrained, but she does get along well with other dogs. People of all ages are her favorite and being held is a must! A home with a secure yard is required, as Fiona is a tiny dog. If you would like to meet this cutie, please call the shelter for an appointment. 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.