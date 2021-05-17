OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, May 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

43.8% of Arizona residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Originally Published: May 17, 2021 12:26 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) dashboard indicates that Arizona has administered more than 5.5 million doses of the three COVID-19 vaccines offered in the state, with 43.8% of the state’s residents having received at least one dose.

As of Monday, May 17, Yavapai County has administered 164,628 doses of vaccine, with 40.8 percent of people vaccinated. Over 77,298 residents of Yavapai County are fully vaccinated.

The ADHS community transmission dashboard for Yavapai County for the week ending May 8, shows an increase in cases per 100K from 56/100k to 62/100k, and an increase in percent positivity from 5.0% to 5.7% over the previous week.

"By now, most people have heard the new CDC recommendations for fully vaccinated people," Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) stated in a news release Monday, May 17. "The good news is, fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting except where required by federal, state, local or tribal laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. They also can refrain from testing following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or homeless shelter."

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.

Yavapai County reports 37 COVID-19 cases since Friday, for an average of 12 cases per day. The county has tested 116,609 residents for COVID-19, with 19,032 positive cases and 504 deaths. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 12 COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports six, and the Prescott VA has one COVID-19 patient.

MORE COVID-19 INFORMATION

• COVID-19 Appointments: www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments.

• YCCHS COVID-19 Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC Help Line: 928-708-4556.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: www.azdhs.gov/covid19/es/index.php

• CDC Vaccine Information: www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/index.html

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Fully vaccinated people don't need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, CDC says
Yavapai County remains at moderate transmission level for COVID-19
Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations dropping nationwide
New vaccine information pages added to state COVID-19 data dashboard
ADHS: Yavapai adds 33 more COVID cases, four deaths overnight
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries