43.8% of Arizona residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) dashboard indicates that Arizona has administered more than 5.5 million doses of the three COVID-19 vaccines offered in the state, with 43.8% of the state’s residents having received at least one dose.
As of Monday, May 17, Yavapai County has administered 164,628 doses of vaccine, with 40.8 percent of people vaccinated. Over 77,298 residents of Yavapai County are fully vaccinated.
The ADHS community transmission dashboard for Yavapai County for the week ending May 8, shows an increase in cases per 100K from 56/100k to 62/100k, and an increase in percent positivity from 5.0% to 5.7% over the previous week.
"By now, most people have heard the new CDC recommendations for fully vaccinated people," Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) stated in a news release Monday, May 17. "The good news is, fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting except where required by federal, state, local or tribal laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. They also can refrain from testing following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or homeless shelter."
For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.
Yavapai County reports 37 COVID-19 cases since Friday, for an average of 12 cases per day. The county has tested 116,609 residents for COVID-19, with 19,032 positive cases and 504 deaths. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 12 COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports six, and the Prescott VA has one COVID-19 patient.
MORE COVID-19 INFORMATION
• COVID-19 Appointments: www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments.
• YCCHS COVID-19 Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.
• YRMC Help Line: 928-708-4556.
• COVID-19 Information en Español: www.azdhs.gov/covid19/es/index.php
• CDC Vaccine Information: www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/index.html
Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.
