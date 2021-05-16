FTC: Block and report unwanted calls
Unwanted calls are annoying. They can feel like a constant interruption — and many are from scammers.
Unfortunately, technology makes it easy for scammers to make millions of calls a day. As part of Older Americans Month, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is sharing information about how to handle and block unwanted calls — for yourself, and for your friends and family.
Some of the most common unwanted calls the FTC sees currently include pretend Social Security Administration, Medicare, and IRS calls, fake Amazon or Apple Computer support calls, and fake auto warranty and credit card calls.
But no matter what type of unwanted calls you get, your best defense is a good offense. Here are three universal truths to live by:
• Don’t trust caller ID
• Hang up on robocalls
• Use call blocking
Visit FTC.gov/calls to learn to block calls on your cell phone and home phone.
The FTC continues to go after the companies and scammers behind these calls, so they are asking consumers to report unwanted calls at donotcall.gov.
If you’ve lost money to a scam call, tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. This helps phone carriers and other partners working on call-blocking and call-labeling solutions. So share the fraud report website with your friends and family. Sharing will help protect someone you care about from a scam — and it’ll help them get fewer unwanted calls, too.
Information Provide by Federal Trade Commission.
