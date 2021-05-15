OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Stomach flu may be circulating in Prescott area, health officials warn
COVID-19 is not the only virus

Courier stock image

Courier stock image

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 15, 2021 7:16 p.m.

Yavapai County public health officials say they have received numerous calls from residents experiencing a stomach-flu like illness and asking if there was something going around.

“COVID-19 isn’t the only virus around,” Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) stated in a news release.

The county health department believes the outbreaks being reported are likely norovirus.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you can get norovirus from having direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water, or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth.

YCCHS provided information about what it might be in case someone in your household comes down with what may be norovirus.

“You may hear norovirus called food poisoning, stomach flu or stomach bug,” YCCHS explained. “Noroviruses are the leading cause of foodborne illness — it is not related to the flu, which is caused by the influenza virus.”

First, norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. Outbreaks are common and the virus spreads easily and quickly.

If you have norovirus, you’re contagious from the moment your symptoms start until at least three days after recovery.

The common symptoms are:

• Diarrhea;

• Vomiting;

• Nausea; and,

• Stomach pain.

Protect yourself and others from the norovirus by:

• Washing your hands often.

• Rinse fruits and vegetables.

• Cook shellfish thoroughly.

• Stay home when sick and for two days after symptoms stop.

• Avoid preparing food for others when sick for two days after symptoms stop.

• Hand sanitizer does not work against norovirus.

Norovirus symptoms usually last one to three days, and most people recover completely without treatment.

However, for some people, vomiting and diarrhea can lead to severe dehydration and require medical attention.

For this reason it’s important that precautions be taken around the very young, the elderly and people at any age with weakened immune systems because they are at risk for more serious illness from norovirus infection.

“There’s no treatment for norovirus, so you just have to let it run its course,” YCCHS stated. “You don’t usually need to get medical advice unless there’s a risk of a more serious problem.

“To help ease your own or your child’s symptoms drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration. Call your doctor’s office if you still have symptoms after three days.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Good hygiene at the pool prevents illness
Swine flu and you: What the Centers for Disease Control wants you to know
Sept. 22 Yavapai County COVID-19 update; why a flu shot matters more this year
Pet Talk: Cats can suffer from digestive disorders
Flu and coronavirus: Similar symptoms, different fears
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries