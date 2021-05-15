Roadwork Ahead: Zone 41 Pump Station; Mile High Park Water Line; Pavement Reconstruction; and Pavement Rehabilitation

Zone 41 Pump Station, Tank, and Pipeline

The City of Prescott and design engineer Brown and Caldwell invite the public to attend a virtual community meeting for design of the Zone 41 Pump Station, Tank, and Pipeline Project. The meeting will be via Zoom on Wednesday, May 19, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The meeting will include a brief presentation, as well as provide an opportunity for community members to ask questions and meet the project team. All public input is welcome and will be considered throughout the design phase.

Improvements being designed include a new pump station and water tank just north of Douglas Avenue, between Willow Creek Road and Northside Drive. This project will replace the two existing water storage tanks with one larger water storage tank in the same location. In addition, this project includes design of a new pump station building that will house new pumps and electrical equipment to replace the existing pump station, and road improvements along Douglas Avenue.

Utility infrastructure such as pipes and valves will be upsized. These improvements will increase water system reliability and improve water supply for fire protection for the area.

FY21 Pavement Reconstruction Project

The City of Prescott and Asphalt Paving & Supply are working on a pavement reconstruction project. The project consists of pulverizing the existing asphalt, blending it to create a recycled base course, and place new asphalt pavement on various roadways throughout Prescott. Additional work includes restoring disturbed traffic striping and the adjustment of utility covers to the finished road grade. The project is scheduled for completion in summer 2021.

HEMLOCK AVENUE AND SIERRA VISTA DRIVE — Crews have finished performing asphalt paving operations along Hemlock Avenue, from Copper Basin Drive to Clubhouse Drive, and Sierra Vista Drive, from Hemlock Avenue to the Copper Basin Road intersection. Crews will return at a later date to perform miscellaneous clean-up and shoulder work.

EVERGREEN ROAD — Asphalt paving operations are now finished along Evergreen Road, from Highland Avenue to the end of the roadway. Crews will return at a later date to perform miscellaneous clean-up and shoulder work.

WESTWOOD DRIVE AND JUANITA TERRACE — Asphalt paving operations are now complete along Westwood Drive and Juanita Terrace, between Evergreen Road and Highland Avenue. Crews will return at a later date to perform miscellaneous clean-up and shoulder work.

ANDERSON ROAD — Asphalt paving operations are finished along Anderson Road, from Coronado Avenue to the end of the roadway. Crews will return at a later date to perform miscellaneous clean-up and shoulder work.

For the following, please be aware of the following impacts: Monday through Saturday, May 17-22, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please be aware of temporary street closures, lane restrictions, reduced speeds, rough road conditions, loud noise and flagging operations throughout the work zones.

SEALE AVENUE — Crews have finished pulverizing the existing asphalt and performing grading operations in advance of paving operations. Asphalt paving operations will take place along Seale Avenue throughout the week. Following paving operations crews will be performing miscellaneous clean-up and shoulder work.

WALKER STREET — Crews have finished pulverizing the existing asphalt and road grading in advance of paving. Asphalt paving operations will take place along Walker Street throughout the week. Following paving operations, crews will be performing miscellaneous clean-up and shoulder work.

FAR VIEW LANE — Pulverization of the existing asphalt and grading operations will continue in advance of paving. Asphalt paving operations will take place along Far View Lane throughout the week. Following paving operations crews will be performing miscellaneous clean-up and shoulder work.

ACORN DRIVE AND ESTRELLA ROAD — Starting Monday, crews will begin pulverizing the existing asphalt and grading the roadway in advance of paving. Asphalt paving operations will take place along Acorn Drive and Estrella Road throughout the week. Following paving operations crews will be performing miscellaneous clean-up and shoulder work.

MT. VIEW LANE — The removal and replacement of concrete driveway entrances, curb and gutter is set to begin. Following the installation of new concrete, crews will begin pulverizing the existing asphalt and performing grading operations in advance of paving operations. Asphalt paving operations will take place along Mt. View Lane throughout the week. Following paving operations crews will be performing miscellaneous clean-up and shoulder work.

Mile High Park Water Line Improvements

The City of Prescott and Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc. are working on a water line improvement project. The project includes the removal and replacement of the old, undersized water main and services. Additional work includes reconstructing the low-water crossing along Mayo Street and installing new asphalt pavement throughout the project. The project is scheduled to be complete in spring 2021.

WATER MAIN INSTALLATION — Water main installation will continue along Mayo Street and Keen Street, south of the Paar Drive intersection, throughout the week.

Please be aware of the following impacts: Monday through Thursday, May 17-20, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mayo Street and sections of Keen Street will be closed to through traffic. Follow the marked detour signage to get to your destination. Please be aware of staged equipment, lane restrictions, reduced speeds, rough road conditions and flagging operations throughout the work zone.

FY21 Pavement Rehabilitation Project

The City of Prescott and Asphalt Paving & Supply are working on a pavement rehabilitation project. The project consists of removing and replacing the existing asphalt pavement on various roadways throughout Prescott. Additional work includes the replacement of curb, gutter, sidewalks ramps, and distributed traffic striping, as needed. The project is scheduled for completion in summer 2021.

For the following, please be aware of the following impacts: Monday through Saturday, May 17-22, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please be aware of temporary street closures, lane restrictions, reduced speeds, rough road conditions, loud noise and flagging operations throughout the work zones.

DOUGLAS AVENUE — Crews will begin removing and replacing concrete driveway entrances, and curb and gutter along Douglas Avenue, between Northside Drive and Demerse Avenue, throughout the week. Following the completion of concrete work, crews will begin milling the roadway and performing grading operations in advance of asphalt paving. Paving operations are scheduled to begin late in the week.

WESTBOUND LANE OF SMOKE TREE — Crews will begin removing and replacing concrete curb and gutter along the westbound lane of East Smoke Tree Lane. Following the completion of concrete work, crews will begin milling and grading the roadway in advance of asphalt paving operations.

PAUL DRIVE AND DIXON DRIVE — Crews have finished removing and replacing concrete curb and gutter along Paul Drive and Dixon Drive throughout the week. Additionally, crews have completed milling the roadway and performing grading operations. Asphalt paving will continue along Paul Drive and Dixon Drive throughout the week.

GLENHEATHER CIRCLE, SLEEPYHOLLOW CIRCLE AND MYSTIC CANYON DRIVE — Crews have finished removing and replacing concrete curb and gutter along Glenheather Circle, Sleepyhollow Circle and a portion of Mystic Canyon Drive, between Lee Boulevard and Shadowhawk Drive. With this work complete, crews will begin milling the roadway and performing grading operations in advance of paving. Paving operations will take place throughout the week.

For all projects, to avoid conflicts with construction equipment and expedite completion of the projects, the city asks that you avoid on-street parking while work is underway. Access to business and residents will be maintained when possible. However, temporary restrictions will occur when paving operations are taking place directly along a roadway.

Businesses and residents are reminded to call the Project Hotline at 928-237-3114 to speak to a project team member with any questions or concerns. Please note that in the event of inclement weather the work schedule may be altered or suspended without notice.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.