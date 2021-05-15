Picture This: Yavapai College graduation 2021

Yavapai College graduated 1,334 students on Saturday, May 15, 2021 — 1,205 with certificates and 706 degrees, with 1,550 going to students who reside in the Prescott area.

The average age of YC graduates this year is 27 years old and 64 graduates are older than 50.

The ceremonies were held at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley; the college also conducted one in the Verde Valley.