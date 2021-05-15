OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Picture This: Yavapai College graduation 2021

Graduating student Ian Delaney accepts his Associate of Arts degree at the Yavapai College’s commencement ceremony Saturday morning, May 15, 2021. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Graduating student Ian Delaney accepts his Associate of Arts degree at the Yavapai College’s commencement ceremony Saturday morning, May 15, 2021. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Originally Published: May 15, 2021 6:56 p.m.

Yavapai College graduated 1,334 students on Saturday, May 15, 2021 — 1,205 with certificates and 706 degrees, with 1,550 going to students who reside in the Prescott area.

The average age of YC graduates this year is 27 years old and 64 graduates are older than 50.

The ceremonies were held at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley; the college also conducted one in the Verde Valley.

Photo Gallery

Yavapai College Graduation 2021
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Yavapai College holding limited in-person graduation ceremonies
Yavapai College commencement ceremonies take place this month
1,100 graduate Yavapai College with degree or certificate
Class of 2019 largest Yavapai College graduating class
Nearly 150 graduate from Prescott College
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries