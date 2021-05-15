OFFERS
Obituary: Paulette Eleanor Price

Paulette Eleanor Price

Paulette Eleanor Price

Originally Published: May 15, 2021 7:57 p.m.

Paulette Eleanor Price, age 100, of Dewey, Arizona, was born Oct. 19, 1920, and passed away May 4, 2021.

Paulette attended Morgan Park Jr. College in Chicago, Illinois, and worked at the American Red Cross, along with being a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed puzzles, hiking, fishing and playing card games with her friends.

Paulette is survived by her three children, five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great, great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, AZ, on May 18, 2021. Viewing will begin at noon and services will be held at 1 p.m.

She is home now in Heaven, with Jesus and her family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mountain View Baptist Church, P.O. Box 387, Dewey, AZ 86327.

