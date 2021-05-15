OFFERS
Obituary: Paul D. Winter
1945 — 2020

Paul D. Winter

Paul D. Winter

Originally Published: May 15, 2021 6:43 p.m.

Paul was born in Memphis, Texas, in August 1945. He moved to Payson, Arizona, in 1966 where he met Linda Kaufman, whom he married in March 1968. They have two daughters, Melissa (Edward) Greene and Paula Winter.

Paul moved his family to Prescott Valley, Arizona, in August 1977. With great sadness, he left his family in December 2020. Along with, his wife and daughters, he is survived by two sisters, one brother, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Linda and daughters wish to thank EVERYONE for the cards, well wishes and support.

No services are planned due to Paul’s personal wishes. The family simply request you to remember: when you hear the thunder rolling, smile big because that is Paul bowling!

Information was provided by the family.

