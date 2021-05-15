Obituary: Neal Autrey

Neal Autrey passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the age of 85 and went home to the loving arms of our Lord. Neal was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Athens, Alabama, to Earl Milford Autrey and Elsie May Ward-Autrey.

Neal had three children with his first wife, Bonnie (Autrey) Phipps: Teresa Starr Bishop (Skeates), Ellen Gail Wilson (Garry) and Roger Neal Autrey (Karla); and two daughters, Laurie Ann Luna (Randy) and Michele Lee Clark (Eric) with his loving wife of 35 years, Patricia Autrey.

He worked for Blue Seal Linen/Angelica for 42 dedicated years, retiring as Chief Maintenance Engineer.

Neal loved fishing, hunting, his many dogs and cats, having coffee with the Liars Club at the Donut Hole, and previously, being the unofficial Mayor of the Mall, gathering daily with a group of friends at the mall.

Neal is preceded in death by his parents, 14 brothers, three sisters, and is survived by his wife, Patricia; five children; 20 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; brother, George Autrey; aunt, Maxine George; daughter-in-law, Robbin Autrey; and a special “6th Cousin,” Neil Autrey; many cousins; nieces and nephews.

Neal never met a stranger, he loved everyone deeply, and could talk to anyone.

Join us in saying goodbye to the cowboy. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Robert Road Baptist Church, 5100 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley, AZ 86312.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.