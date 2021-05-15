OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Neal Autrey

Neal Autrey

Neal Autrey

Originally Published: May 15, 2021 6:48 p.m.

Neal Autrey passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the age of 85 and went home to the loving arms of our Lord. Neal was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Athens, Alabama, to Earl Milford Autrey and Elsie May Ward-Autrey.

Neal had three children with his first wife, Bonnie (Autrey) Phipps: Teresa Starr Bishop (Skeates), Ellen Gail Wilson (Garry) and Roger Neal Autrey (Karla); and two daughters, Laurie Ann Luna (Randy) and Michele Lee Clark (Eric) with his loving wife of 35 years, Patricia Autrey.

He worked for Blue Seal Linen/Angelica for 42 dedicated years, retiring as Chief Maintenance Engineer.

Neal loved fishing, hunting, his many dogs and cats, having coffee with the Liars Club at the Donut Hole, and previously, being the unofficial Mayor of the Mall, gathering daily with a group of friends at the mall.

Neal is preceded in death by his parents, 14 brothers, three sisters, and is survived by his wife, Patricia; five children; 20 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; brother, George Autrey; aunt, Maxine George; daughter-in-law, Robbin Autrey; and a special “6th Cousin,” Neil Autrey; many cousins; nieces and nephews.

Neal never met a stranger, he loved everyone deeply, and could talk to anyone.

Join us in saying goodbye to the cowboy. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Robert Road Baptist Church, 5100 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley, AZ 86312.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Neal’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Patricia Ann Thurman
Obituary: Joshua James Carter
Obituary Notice: Neal Autrey
Obituary: Patricia Pearl Kipp Hogan
Obituary: Larry A. Brunson

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries