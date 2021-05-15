Obituary: Margaret W. 'Peggy' Gustafson

Margaret W. “Peggy” Gustafson, born on Christmas Day 1935, in Farmington, Maine, departed this life for her eternal home on May 1, 2021, embraced in the love of family and friends who stretch from her four-year abode in Prescott, Arizona, across the country to the state of Maine she still considered home.

Peggy, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and lifelong teacher, is survived by her children, Nanci Anne Gustafson Hutson and son-in-law Kevin; son, Bruce and partner, Deanna; granddaughters, Noelle Hutson, Joy Efrein and grandson-in-law Max; and the delight of her final year, great-grandson, Leo Forest Efrein. She is also survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Blanche Sanborn, and Gail and David Smith; as well as several nieces and nephews and their children. Peggy was predeceased by her husband of almost 60 years, David Jalmar Gustafson; a sister, Madeline “Nan” Durham; her parents, Bill and Bettie Woods; and in-laws, Maynard and Eleanor Gustafson.

In her career life, Peggy was a public school educator for close to four decades, spending 35 years as a West Coast Florida middle school social studies and history teacher. She spent five of those years as the department chairman. She, too, was a lifelong Sunday school teacher for young and elder alike both in Florida and during retirement in north Georgia. She was active in women’s ministry and teaching regular Bible studies.

A lifelong learner, Peggy inspired many members of her family to pursue education, with granddaughter Noelle, a school psychologist; granddaughter Joy, a middle school English teacher; and son-in-law Kevin, a second-career elementary/middle school English, social studies and science teacher. Peggy earned her bachelor’s degree in education at Gorham State Teachers College in Gorham, Maine.

A strong-willed, sharp-minded and independent woman, Peggy was the ultimate “Mama Bear.” No matter how full her plate, Peggy as “Mom” never missed a concert, athletic competition, teacher conference or milestone event for her children or grandchildren. Even as her health proved fickle, “Grandma Peggy” attended her youngest granddaughter’s high school graduation and her eldest granddaughter’s college graduation.

A loyal friend, Peggy was the consummate hostess. She reveled in hosting elegant “tea” parties, book club celebrations and weekend card-playing get-togethers that were a treat for all attenders. The family teased that dust was afraid to visit her always sparkling clean house full of collectibles, fine china, fancy tea cups and crystal goblets. Her holiday meals and table settings were suitable for royalty, with Mom bowing to family and friends as her favorite royalty.

A Christmas baby, Peggy loved everything to do with the holidays. A faithful Christian believer, Peggy cherished that she shared her birthday with her Savior Jesus Christ. A collector extraordinaire, Peggy’s Christmas décor that was a testament to her artistic flair was something to see. Even in her final years when health required a move closer to her daughter’s family, Peggy couldn’t bear to halt decking the halls. In her one-bedroom apartment she created a Christmas village where she hosted a few, festive holiday book club luncheons.

Peggy was a creative soul able to paint, knit, and craft, with the final products often donated to those in need, or as gifts of appreciation to those she loved most. A voracious reader, Peggy devoured books of all types, although she was not always a fan of Oprah Winfrey’s choices. Her all-time favorite book, and movie, was “Gone With the Wind” with a close second “Doctor Zhivago.” A highlight of Mom’s life was an educators-only trip to what then was the Soviet Union. As for children’s stories, Peggy adored Thorton Burgess’ “Mother West Wind” stories. She will expect the family read those to Leo as he grows.

An inoperable heart ailment tested Mom’s mettle, yet she was proud to tell all that the good Lord gifted her a year more than doctors anticipated, one that saw her granddaughter married and her great-grandson born. Great Grammie was able to spend many weekend hours entertained by Leo’s antics as a baby and toddler. He was fascinated by her oxygen tubes; we joked that we didn’t want him to pull the plug.

And COVID-19 dared not come near this lady. Her one request: masks match her carefully-selected attire even if it was just to go for a ride.

Peggy’s life was all about faith, family and friendship — her love was the strongest embrace. Her keen mind, sharp wit and amazing hugs will be missed!

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the Emmanuel Pines Community Church chapel, 3000 Spence Springs Road, Prescott. A luncheon will be served directly afterward. A private internment of ashes will be held in Waterville, Maine, later this summer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Emmanuel Pines Community Church, 3000 Spence Springs Road, Prescott, AZ, 86305, or Kindred Hospice, 3107 Clearwater Drive, Prescott, AZ, 86305.

Information was provided by the family.