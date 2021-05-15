Obituary: Ivan Ray Kellerhals
Ivan Ray Kellerhals went home to be with Lord early Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021. He was a much loved husband, father, and grandfather. He was 86 years old at his passing.
Ivan was born in Deland, Illinois, on Oct. 14, 1934, to Nolen and Esther Kellerhals. He was raised in Bloomington, Illinois, with his five older brothers. Ivan joined the Navy in 1952 and served until 1960. In 1955, Ivan married and had four sons, Robert, John, Ronald, and Richard.
Upon leaving the Navy, Ivan joined the Fullerton Fire Department as a firefighter. Ivan loved his job and retired as a Fire Captain. While on the department, he became a member and then the president of the Orange County Fire Service Association.
In 1971, Ivan married Juliette Sanders. He adopted Juliette’s daughter, Pam. Ivan retired from the Fullerton Fire Department on Jan. 31, 1987, and moved to Prescott, Arizona. In retirement, Ivan enjoyed working in his garden and traveling around the world. He loved his church, Shepherd of the Hills in Prescott.
Ivan is preceded in death by his parents, Nolen and Esther Kellerhals; his brothers, John, Wayne, Louis, and Merle; his wife, Juliette Kellerhals; and his son, Ronald Kellerhals. Ivan is survived by his brother, Richard Kellerhals; his sons, Robert, John, and Richard Kellerhals; his daughter, Pam Gillett; his five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Ivan will be buried at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California.
Information was provided by the family.
