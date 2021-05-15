OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Edith (Edie) Shepherd

Edith (Edie) Shepherd

Edith (Edie) Shepherd

Originally Published: May 15, 2021 6:46 p.m.

Edith (Edie) Shepherd died May 4, 2021, at Pineview Adult Care Home in Prescott, at the age of 96. She was born in Cloquet, Minnesota, Sept. 15, 1924, to J.E. and Emelia Diesen, and moved to Minneapolis in 1942 to finish her education and start her career.

She married Bill Shepherd in 1946 and they had three children. In an era when few mothers worked outside the home, she resumed her career in advertising, television, and public relations. Her husband, Bill, died in 1976. She moved to Prescott with her companion, Edgar Porsche, in 1989 and he died in 2001. She was a facilitator for writing classes for YLI (Yavapai Learning Institute) and a volunteer at Sharlot Hall Museum.

She is survived by her son, James of Prescott; son, Duncan and wife, Merilyn Britt of San Diego; daughter, Laurie, her husband, Kent Carlson, and two grandchildren, Luke and Anna Carlson, all from Minnesota.

There will be a Memorial Service at Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., at 2 p.m. June 5, 2021. No flowers requested.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Harle L. Eliason
Obituary: Edith (Edie) Hope Miller
Obituary: Edith (Edie) A. Silvernale Hartley
Obituary: Edith A. Fenton Graulich
Obituary: Billy Joe Bunnell

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries