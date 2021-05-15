Obituary: Edith (Edie) Shepherd

Edith (Edie) Shepherd died May 4, 2021, at Pineview Adult Care Home in Prescott, at the age of 96. She was born in Cloquet, Minnesota, Sept. 15, 1924, to J.E. and Emelia Diesen, and moved to Minneapolis in 1942 to finish her education and start her career.

She married Bill Shepherd in 1946 and they had three children. In an era when few mothers worked outside the home, she resumed her career in advertising, television, and public relations. Her husband, Bill, died in 1976. She moved to Prescott with her companion, Edgar Porsche, in 1989 and he died in 2001. She was a facilitator for writing classes for YLI (Yavapai Learning Institute) and a volunteer at Sharlot Hall Museum.

She is survived by her son, James of Prescott; son, Duncan and wife, Merilyn Britt of San Diego; daughter, Laurie, her husband, Kent Carlson, and two grandchildren, Luke and Anna Carlson, all from Minnesota.

There will be a Memorial Service at Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., at 2 p.m. June 5, 2021. No flowers requested.

