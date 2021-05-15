OFFERS
Obituary: Betty Elaine Jones

Betty Elaine Jones, (nee) Enders

Betty Elaine Jones, (nee) Enders

Originally Published: May 15, 2021 6:41 p.m.

Betty Elaine Jones, (nee) Enders, 84, of Prescott, Arizona, departed for Heaven on Dec. 30, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William Ray Enders and Dorothy Kaykendal Enders; four brothers, Bill, Dean, John and Bob, of St. Louis, Missouri.

Betty met her husband in her Sunday School class in St. Louis, married in Germany in 1959, then lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sidney, Australia, and Phoenix, Arizona.

Survived by husband, Leroy Jones; daughter, Cynthia Peffer, Prescott; son, Steven Jones, San Antonio, Texas; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Betty was a great home maker. Her cooking was enjoyed by many church socials. Betty entered Cindy’s wedding dress at the New Mexico State Fair, sewing department and won the blue and the purple ‘Best Of Show’ ribbons. Betty answered the phone as a prayer partner on Christian TV behind the scenes for many years.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, in the Carriage House, in downtown Prescott, 303 S. Cortez St. (one block west of the plaza) on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 2 p.m.

Information was provided by the family.

