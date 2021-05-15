OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona reports nearly 500 new virus cases, 12 deaths
Yavapai County reports 82 cases over past week

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: May 15, 2021 10:46 a.m.

Arizona health officials on Saturday, May 15, reported nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases and a dozen new deaths as coronavirus cases continue to remain fairly steady amid growing vaccination rates.

The state Department of Health Services reported 474 new cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began hitting the state early last year at 872,496. The 12 new deaths brought the total number tallied in Arizona to 17,459.

Daily case numbers in Arizona have ping-ponged within the 400 to 600-plus range for the past week. The number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose slightly to 595 on Friday. The number of those in an ICU dipped to 188.

Yavapai County health officials reported on Friday an increase of 82 cases since May 10, for an average of 20 cases per day. The county has tested 116,068 residents for COVID-19 with 18,995 positive cases and 504 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 10 COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reports seven, and the Prescott VA has one COVID-19 patient.

Pima County officials on Friday dropped their mandatory mask mandate for fully vaccinated people in line with new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tucson's mayor will ask the City Council to do the same in the coming days. Mask ordinances in Phoenix and other cities remain in place but are likely to be eased as well.

The state reported nearly 20,000 vaccinations on Friday, and more than 5.4 million doses have been administered so far in the state. More than 3 million, or 43% of the eligible population in Arizona, have received at least one dose. Over 2.5 million people are estimated to be fully vaccinated.

Public health officials expect the demand for doses to rise with 12-15-year-olds eligible as of Thursday.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Yavapai County up 18 new COVID-19 cases overnight, 6 new deaths, officials say
Large COVID-19 vaccination PODs in Yavapai County to end in May, health officials say
FDC, CDC lift ‘pause’ on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Arizona adds 1,735 new cases of COVID-19, 54 additional deaths; hospitalizations continue to drop
Over 61,500 Yavapai County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries