PVPD searching for auto theft suspect
The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for David Joseph “DJ” Knight, an 18-year-old resident of Chino Valley, as a suspect in several auto theft incidents in the area, according to news release.
Knight is believed to be driving a White Dodge Ram 2500 pickup with Arizona license plate “CM10281”. The truck is described as having a 100-gallon diesel fuel tank in the bed of the truck, a silver toolbox, orange light bar and black side steps. The truck has “AZ Highway Safety Specialists” on the door of the truck and a help wanted sign in the rear window.
If you see either Knight or the truck do not approach him. Immediately call 911 and report the location to local authorities.
The person(s) involved has not yet been convicted of a crime and is/are presumed innocent. The presumption of innocence shall continue until such time that the person(s) accused may be found guilty by a court of law.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
